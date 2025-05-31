Husband-and-Wife Americana Duo The Imaginaries Announce 'Fever'

(PPR) Americana duo The Imaginaries-husband-and-wife team Maggie McClure and Shane Henry-have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Fever, due out August 22nd. The Oklahoma-based duo's latest offering from the record, a resilient, harmony-soaked country-leaning ballad titled "Little By Little," is available everywhere now.
The fresh single gives fans a taste of what's to come on Fever, a bold, soul-stirring album filled with gritty blues-rock riffs, shimmering pop-Americana melodies, and a spirit of defiant hope. "Little By Little" encapsulates the couple's shared journey as life partners and musical collaborators, with rich vocal interlace and lyrics that speak to staying the course despite uncertainty: "Little by little and inch by inch / We're never giving up, gonna ride the wave / You and me baby gonna get there someday."
"This new album is about being on the other side of struggle," Maggie shares. "It's about breakthrough-not that we have it all figured out!" Shane adds, "There are a lot of hopeful stories on this album. We want to put smiles on people's faces."
