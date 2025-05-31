.

Jason Scott & The High Heat Have Fun With 'Yardwork' Video

(Leo33) Jason Scott & The High Heat release the official music video for "Yardwork," the rowdy, tongue-in-cheek anthem from their new album American Grin (Leo33). Directed by Chris Beyrooty, the video is a hilariously chaotic take on suburban survival, featuring the band as a misfit yard crew unraveling under the pressure of an overbearing homeowner-and an unexpected ending you won't see coming.

Shot with cinematic flair by Gary Long and featuring standout performances from David Moskowitz and Basil Sarkr, the video plays like a fever dream of weed whackers, broken lawnmowers, and backlot rebellion. It mirrors the spirit of the track itself: gritty, loud, and unexpectedly deep beneath the layers of sweat and sarcasm.

"Yardwork" is more than just a backyard breakdown. With lyrics like "Got a mind that's stoned and overgrown / The neighbors stop and stare," the song taps into the feeling of being completely overwhelmed-by life, by expectations, and yes, by actual yardwork. Packed with roaring guitars, swampy grooves, and a chorus built for shouting along, it's an anthem for anyone who's ever looked around and said, "I ain't doin' anything."

Jason Scott, a former preacher-turned-frontman with a flair for sharp storytelling, describes the track as a metaphor for "trying to clean up your act-and giving up whatever baggage is bringing you down." It's a theme that carries throughout American Grin, a record that has already earned acclaim for its genre-blending style, irreverent humor, and emotional depth.

