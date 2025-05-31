Jason Scott & The High Heat Have Fun With 'Yardwork' Video

(Leo33) Jason Scott & The High Heat release the official music video for "Yardwork," the rowdy, tongue-in-cheek anthem from their new album American Grin (Leo33). Directed by Chris Beyrooty, the video is a hilariously chaotic take on suburban survival, featuring the band as a misfit yard crew unraveling under the pressure of an overbearing homeowner-and an unexpected ending you won't see coming.
Shot with cinematic flair by Gary Long and featuring standout performances from David Moskowitz and Basil Sarkr, the video plays like a fever dream of weed whackers, broken lawnmowers, and backlot rebellion. It mirrors the spirit of the track itself: gritty, loud, and unexpectedly deep beneath the layers of sweat and sarcasm.
"Yardwork" is more than just a backyard breakdown. With lyrics like "Got a mind that's stoned and overgrown / The neighbors stop and stare," the song taps into the feeling of being completely overwhelmed-by life, by expectations, and yes, by actual yardwork. Packed with roaring guitars, swampy grooves, and a chorus built for shouting along, it's an anthem for anyone who's ever looked around and said, "I ain't doin' anything."
Jason Scott, a former preacher-turned-frontman with a flair for sharp storytelling, describes the track as a metaphor for "trying to clean up your act-and giving up whatever baggage is bringing you down." It's a theme that carries throughout American Grin, a record that has already earned acclaim for its genre-blending style, irreverent humor, and emotional depth.
Jason Scott & The High Heat Release 'American Grin'
Jason Scott & The High Heat Named Emerging Group Of The Year At The Texas Music Awards
Scotty McCreery Teams With Jason Crabb For New Version Of 'Red Letter Blueprint'
Watch Jason Scott & The High Heat's 'Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)' Video
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'- Grace Potter Delivers T Bone Burnett Produced Album 'Medicine'- more
Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd Expands 'WITHERED' With New Tracks- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans
Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date
ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP