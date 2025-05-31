.

Jenna Davis Shares New Song 'San Diego' And Sets Album Release

05-31-2025
(TPR) One of Country music's most exciting new stars, Jenna Davis, has announced her highly anticipated debut album Where Did That Girl Go?, available on June 27th. The album will feature previously released singles "On A Budget" and viral sensation "Miss Wannabe."

Highlighting Jenna's strengths as a storyteller, Where Did That Girl Go? is Jenna at her most raw - taking listeners from emotional highs to earth-shattering lows, and all that lies in between. With her captivating vocals, catchy yet relatable lyrics, and boot stomping melodies, Where Did That Girl Go? will be the perfect backdrop to the summer.

Today, Jenna released "San Diego," the third single off the album, written by Davis, Sarah Buxton, Emma Klein, Mike Robinson, and produced by Chris Rafetto. "San Diego" is a pop-infused auditory road trip down the sun-drenched coastal southern California roads of young love. The track follows Jenna dropping her reservations and going all in on love when the "tide" is right.

