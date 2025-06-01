Jesika Von Rabbit Delivers New Single 'Go Back To L.A.'

() Jesika von Rabbit's newest single, "Go Back To L.A." is out today. The band's new studio album, Bunnywood Babylon, drops Friday, June 13th, 2025 (Dionysus Records).
"The anthemic tongue-in-cheek powerhouse 'Go Back to L.A.' channels my garage, psych, and rock roots." says bassist, guitarist, and Dionysus label founder Lee Joseph. "One of my favorite things about playing with Jesika is her ability to shift gears, seamlessly, while retaining 100% of her musical identity."
"Go Back to L.A.' was written in jest as a response to a local Joshua Tree group's mounting frustration with the influx of neo-L.A. hipsters infiltrating the community out here," explains Jesika von Rabbit. "Having lived here for over 20 years, I can understand their resistance, but to quote the great Bob Dylan, 'the times they are a-changin,' and that's not always a bad thing either."
To celebrate the album, the band will headline three record release parties: Friday, June 13th at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown (this event will sell out; tickets available HERE); Saturday, June 14th at Casbah in San Diego; and Friday, June 20th at The Redwood in Los Angeles.
