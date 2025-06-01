Karen Waldrup Takes Listeners On A Ride Through Emotion And Strength With 'Blue Cowboy Boots'

(2911) Karen Waldrup, known for her powerful voice, viral videos, and creative spirit, is back with her brand new single, "Blue Cowboy Boots," which is more than just a catchy tune - it's a ride through emotion and strength.

Throughout the song, "blue cowboy boots" stands as a symbol of independence, confidence, and freedom, all while keeping its flair as a bold fashion statement. "Blue Cowboy Boots" was written by Waldrup and Grammy-nominated songwriter Ed Hill (Trisha Yearwood, Tracy Lawrence) and produced by John Piniero.

"It feels good putting a dead-end relationship behind you," shares Waldrup. "The word "blue" isn't about regret but rather about freedom. Rodeo, cowboy lingo is fun! It feels good putting on your favorite boots and gettin' happy. The energy is infectious!"

Ain't ridin' in your rodeo

Boy I've had enough

The bull you been givin' me

Ain't nothin' close to love

Tired of lying here awake

I'm takin' back my heart

Headin' for a whiskey break

and dressin' for the part...Gettin' on my...

Chorus

Blue cowboy boots

Blue's the mood I'm in right now

In my blue cowboy boots

I won't be blue for long,

Bartender bring it on

Want'a dance to every song

in my feel good blue - blue cowboy boots

In conjunction with the release of "Blue Cowboy Boots," Waldrup has teamed up with Wetkiss Boots for a collaboration of the new limited edition signature "Karen Waldrup - Blue Cowboy Boots." This unique collaboration blends her love for music and fashion, giving fans a stylish way to connect with her artistry. Fans can enter the special coupon code WALDRUP for a 20% discount. With this dual release, Waldrup continues to connect with her audience in fresh, creative ways while touring nationwide throughout 2025.

"I have always dreamed of having my own global Waldrup Boot Collaboration, and I am so thankful that God blessed me with my friends at Wetkiss Boots to create the perfect boot for our NEW song 'Blue Cowboy Boots'! You're not Blue anymore when you're wearing Blue Cowboy Boots. I know because I have been wearing Blue Cowboy Boots for over a year now. I love that the boots have my KW logo on the side and a stitched WW on each boot across the front representing my friends all over the world that love and support my music...Waldrup Worldwide. I made these boots for them- just in time for Summer 2025 & I can't wait to see everyone in their "feel good blue... blue cowboy Boots."

