Karissa Ella Previews New EP With 'Hall Of Fame'

Rising country artist Karissa Ella pays tribute to the people and place that shaped her in her brand-new single, "Hall of Fame"! Karissa returns to her roots in this emotionally rich track that honors the everyday heroes in small-town America - from teachers and coaches to factory workers and neighbors who left a lasting mark on her heart.

Alongside the single release, Karissa is thrilled to announce her upcoming EP, Growing Wings, set to drop on July 11. This song collection marks a powerful next chapter in her career, packed with vulnerability, strength, and the unmistakable spirit of an artist on the rise. Building on the momentum of her previous projects, Growing Wings is sure to generate buzz among fans and industry tastemakers alike.

"'Hall of Fame' was born out of pride for the place that raised me. I wrote it to honor the kind of people who never ask for recognition but deserve all of it. These are the blue-collar heroes who built their towns with calloused hands and hearts full of pride. In this song, I reflect on what my hometown used to be and how it's changed over time-but also how the best parts have stayed the same because of the people who made it what it is. This song shines a light on the places and people that might not make headlines-but to me, they're hall of famers" said Karissa.

The track arrives just as Karissa prepares to perform at Country Fest this summer, one of Ohio's biggest country music festivals, opening for Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, and more - making this a full-circle hometown moment in her fast-rising career. She'll also play Country Concert in July, another major festival in Ohio!

Karissa Ella has garnered praise from CMT, Taste of Country, PEOPLE, and Country Rebel, recognized for her ability to seamlessly blend traditional country influences with a modern, soulful flair. "Hall of Fame" adds another layer to her growing catalog - a love letter not just to her hometown, but to anyone who believes the real legends are the ones who shape us quietly, every day.

