Kiefer Luttrell 'Off Somewhere Else' With New Single

(CCM) Iola, Kansas-bred Americana singer-songwriter Kiefer Luttrell has put out his latest single, "Off Somewhere Else." With his signature soothing vocals and mellow down-tempo Americana groove, Luttrell reflects on the trials and tribulations of days gone by, delivering a final offering in song to a past he can't change. He offers a poignant and personal reflection, yet the message still has the power to resonate with listeners far and wide.
"Got a few of them cracks in the rear view / Got some paint stains on my boots / But there ain't no point in blaming you / And there ain't no point in looking back," he sings with finality. The bridge shows Luttrell's versatility with a semi-psychedelic synth and electric guitar breakdown, with the latter coming back towards the end to drive out the rest of the song.
Luttrell has independently released two albums, These Great Plains (2022) and Sidewalk of the Universe (2023), both of which showcase his unique blend of country, soul, rock, and folk. His latest multi-song release, 2024's Tall Tales and Dead End Roads, is an acoustic-driven EP that leans more into a country-western sound, tackling themes of love, purpose, and identity. "Spanish Streets" was his first single of 2025, which came out in February.
The new singles were recorded at Welcome to 1979 studios in Nashville, and produced by Jeremy Bernstein, to whom the two had worked together on his previous EP. He's currently writing his third album, and plans to go back to the studio later this year.
