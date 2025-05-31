Lettuce And Styles P Of The Lox Unite Team For New Single 'Better Than Money'

(AV) GRAMMY-nominated future funk trailblazers Lettuce have teamed up with legendary hip-hop lyricist Styles P of The Lox for the release of "Better Than Money," a brand new single available now exclusively on EVEN.

Blending Lettuce's signature groove-driven funk with Styles P's raw, introspective bars, "Better Than Money" delivers an energetic fusion of tight horn arrangements, relentless basslines, and gritty storytelling. It's a celebration of the hustle, the passion, and the drive that pushes artists beyond material success proving that soul and authenticity are truly better than money.

"Me and Lettuce cooked up something raw-no filters, no fluff," shares Styles P. "Just hard bars over real instruments. This ain't your average rap collab, this is soul grit with street roots. Funk met the ghost, and we made it knock."

The track is available in multiple formats-the original single, a clean version, acapella, and instrumental exclusively through EVEN, a direct-to-fan platform offering fans tiered access to music and content. Utilizing a pay-what-you-want model, fans can obtain access to the new track digitally, on an exclusive vinyl colorway, and opt-in to additional fan bonuses available.

Discover all options and purchase "Better Than Money" via EVEN HERE.

In addition to the "Better Than Money" release, Lettuce and Styles P will be performing at Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, New York on June 14th at 7pm. The show is free and all-ages.

Reflecting on the collaboration and the alliance between both projects that transcends the realms of music, Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch expresses, "Styles P has one of the dopest flows of any MC and we are honored he jumped on our tune 'Waffles!' We got to vibe with him in NY at a show of ours and we totally align with his message of eating healthy and his Farmacy for Life movement."

