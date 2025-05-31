Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'

(CR) Miley Cyrus's ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, is out now via Columbia Records and available on all streaming platforms. The 13-track album features the new song "Easy Lover," alongside previously released tracks "More to Lose" and "End of the World," as well as new highlights like "Walk of Fame" featuring Brittany Howard and "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" featuring Naomi Campbell.

A full-length visual companion to the album premieres June 6 at the Tribeca Festival. Directed by Miley Cyrus, Brendan Walter, Jacob Bixenman, and acclaimed filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, the film brings the world of Something Beautiful to life. Naomi Campbell also appears in the visual for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved".

Produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett, with contributions from Brittany Howard, Maxx Morando, and Michael Pollack, Something Beautiful is introspective, sonically adventurous, and emotionally grounded.

The visual album will have a one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12, with international screenings beginning June 27. Stream the new album here

