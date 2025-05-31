Molly Santana Releases 'Molly and Her Week of Wonders' Album

(GL) Los Angeles-based rapper and boundary-pushing newcomer Molly Santana releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Molly and Her Week of Wonders. The announcement follows her 2024 project Masonic Musik, which showcased her range-merging rapid-fire EDM beats and dizzying hooks with her signature fusion of trap, pop rap, and rage-infused sonics. Molly's sound is a fearless blend of raw underground rap and experimental production, anchored by a bold visual identity that constantly pushes boundaries.
Spanning 17 tracks, the album features a diverse group of songs that stay true to her core sound while exploring more dreamlike, surreal textures, mirroring the coming-of-age themes and eerie tone of the 1970 Czech film, Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, which inspired the album. MAHWOW also features collaborations with Che, Showjoe, and Hardrock.
Inspired by the cult film, the album dives into themes of surrealism, self-discovery, and the unspoken pressures of girlhood today, unfolding as a dreamlike coming-of-age story drawn from Molly's own experiences navigating the industry. Leading up to tonight's release, she teased the project with eerie, atmospheric trailers shared across social media.
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'- Grace Potter Delivers T Bone Burnett Produced Album 'Medicine'- more
Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd Expands 'WITHERED' With New Tracks- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans
Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date
ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP