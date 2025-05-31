Molly Santana Releases 'Molly and Her Week of Wonders' Album

(GL) Los Angeles-based rapper and boundary-pushing newcomer Molly Santana releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Molly and Her Week of Wonders. The announcement follows her 2024 project Masonic Musik, which showcased her range-merging rapid-fire EDM beats and dizzying hooks with her signature fusion of trap, pop rap, and rage-infused sonics. Molly's sound is a fearless blend of raw underground rap and experimental production, anchored by a bold visual identity that constantly pushes boundaries.

Spanning 17 tracks, the album features a diverse group of songs that stay true to her core sound while exploring more dreamlike, surreal textures, mirroring the coming-of-age themes and eerie tone of the 1970 Czech film, Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, which inspired the album. MAHWOW also features collaborations with Che, Showjoe, and Hardrock.

Inspired by the cult film, the album dives into themes of surrealism, self-discovery, and the unspoken pressures of girlhood today, unfolding as a dreamlike coming-of-age story drawn from Molly's own experiences navigating the industry. Leading up to tonight's release, she teased the project with eerie, atmospheric trailers shared across social media.

