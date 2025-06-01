Noah Rinker Unveils Heartfelt New Single 'Ripple'

(Warner) Positioned for a breakout moment, rising singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Noah Rinker unveils heartfelt new single "Ripple." The release comes alongside the announcement of his forthcoming Burning Daylight EP arriving June 20th via Warner Records.

The forthcoming six-track project expands on Noah's burgeoning catalog, featuring two brand new songs alongside beloved tracks such as "The Bend," "Red Bandana," and "Wherever I Go." The latter not only adorned the cover of Amazon's "bonfire" playlist but also soared to #1 on Spotify's "Hot Country," showcasing the broad appeal of Noah's captivating folk-pop blend. This momentum was further amplified by the fan-favorite "Save My Soul," which has racked up over 27 million streams to date, boosted by its recent feature on CBS' hit series Fire Country. These successes have fueled his rapidly expanding fanbase, now exceeding 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and most recently earned him a spot on Holler Country's "10 Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know" list, with the publication noting that his songs "feel like coming home to something you know and love."

Next week, Noah will be at CMA Fest in Nashville, kicking off a summer and fall filled with festival appearances, including Fairwell Festival, We Fest, and RedWest Fest. Most recently, he also just announced he's hitting the road with Sam Barber for his North American tour. Find all the tour dates and purchase tickets HERE.

Buzzing out of the mountains of Yosemite, California, Noah Rinker initially made waves online, posting covers and originals on TikTok. He enraptured listeners with a stripped-down sense of soul, conveyed through shuddering acoustic guitar chords and stark lyricism punctuated by his vulnerability and storytelling. This approach attracted hundreds of thousands of followers in addition to generating north of 5 million likes on TikTok. He caught the attention of Warner Records in 2024, signing to the label and kicking off a new chapter.

Stay tuned for much more from Noah Rinker in 2025.

TOUR DATES

May 30 - Saint Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

July 10 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

July 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

July 18 - Redmond, OR - Fairwell Festival 2025

Aug 9 - Detroit Lakes, MN - We Fest 2025

Oct 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - RedWest Fest

Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

Nov 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

Nov 22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

Dec 3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

*with Sam Barber

