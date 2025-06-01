Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream New 'Dark Angel' Video

(Noble) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck unveil "Dark Angel," the latest single from their highly anticipated studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons).

"Dark Angel" tells the story of a mysterious woman in Savannah, Georgia-equal parts memory, mirage, and muse. With evocative storytelling, moody guitar licks, and a groove steeped in country-soul swagger, the track captures a shadowy slice of Southern mythos, blurring the line between love and longing.

"'Dark Angel' was another song that came out of our writing sessions at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A," says guitarist Henry James. "We had the privilege of working with singer-songwriter Leslie Satcher (George Strait, Martina McBride, Gretchen Wilson, Patty Loveless, and Vince Gill), with lyrics inspired by one of her personal experiences as a touring musician. It tells the tale of an encounter with a mysterious woman in a bar in Savannah, GA-leaving plenty of room for poetic embellishment. Her knack for storytelling and wordplay was evident, and we had great chemistry as line after line poured out of her. The song was a natural fit for Cobb's production, with punchy riffs and a classic southern/country rock groove. By coincidence, we recorded the song in the very city that inspired it-Savannah. We're excited and proud to share 'Dark Angel' with the world."

"Dark Angel" follows a string of singles that showcase the wide emotional and sonic spectrum of Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, including the swaggering "Better Of Me," the electrifying "Highway," the reflective "Ashes in the Snow," the smouldering "Long Gone" (co-written with John Oates), and the high-octane "Sittin' Pretty." Each track further solidifies the band's identity as a modern rock powerhouse rooted in timeless American traditions.

Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes was recorded in Savannah with the band living communally throughout the process-eating, writing, and recording together under Cobb's watchful eye. The album captures the raw chemistry that has made their live shows legendary, pairing hard-driving rockers with heartfelt ballads, all anchored by the band's sharp musicianship and soul-baring lyrics.

"This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally," says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track."

Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album will be available on CD, digital platforms, and limited-edition coloured vinyl, with special merch bundles including an exclusive shirt and bandana.

