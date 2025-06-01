Robert Randolph Recruits Judith Hill For 'When Will The Love Rain Down'

(TPH) "When Will The Love Rain Down" marks a powerful new chapter in Robert Randolph's Sun Records debut. With a thundering groove and a towering vocal performance from Grammy-winning vocalist Judith Hill, the song is the third single from Randolph's forthcoming album Preacher Kids (out June 27) and the first track recorded for the project-a deeply emotional standout that shaped the tone of the entire record.
Built on a bedrock of blues and gospel, "When Will The Love Rain Down" began as an instrumental jam, its haunting pedal steel lines and moody percussion creating a space for something bigger to take root. Randolph sent the track to Hill, and what she returned was so moving, so immediate, it couldn't be touched.
"I was in tears listening to it," says Randolph. "I told her, 'I can't sing this - it has to be you.' We thought of having her come into the studio to record it, but you can't recreate that kind of pain and beauty twice. The vocal you hear on the record? That's her demo. That's the real thing." A powerful video accompanies the track, visually echoing Hill's once-in-a-lifetime vocal and driving home the song's raw, unfiltered emotion.
