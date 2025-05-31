Royal & the Serpent Shares 'Euphoria' Visualizer

(Atlantic) RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent unveils a new single entitled "Euphoria" available now via Atlantic Records. The track sets the stage for more music to come very soon, including her anxiously awaited debut album later this year.
"Not to sound so cliche but the song was totally inspired by the show. When we were producing it out we would watch the carnival scene from season 1 over and over again. I wanted this song to feel like being at the top of a ferris wheel and looking out at an orange sunset... or like spinning in circles on the tea cups ride at an amusement park. I wanted it to feel like a fever dream." - ROYAL & THE SERPENT
Recently, she unleashed "Carry Me Home" & "Death Do Us Part." The latter has already amassed over 1 million streams and counting. Right out of the gate, Billboard touted it on "Queer Jams of the Week," proceeding to proclaim, "Royal & the Serpent is done toying with her sound - she's found it, and she's not letting it go." mxdwn also spotlighted how "The vocals in "Death Do Us Part" float over the beautiful keys to create a chilling track."
