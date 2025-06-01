Swim the Current Share 'Storylines'

(OMG) Swim the Current have released their brand new single "Storylines", via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. This incredible new track was co-produced by George Pond and David Caplinger.

The band's vocalist, Marcos Leal states, "The song defines everything Swim The Current is and the message we carry, a little bit of Texas country mixed with our heavy metal roots, and a F*** YOU attitude that won't lay down for anyone, get on board and enjoy the ride! It's the echo in the tale you tried to bury , rising soft but sharp through the silence. A thorn in the story you spun in gold , blooming louder each time lied ."

Bringing together an all-star lineup of rock talents, including vocalist Marcos Leal (formerly of Ill Nino), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), guitarist Greg Antine, drummer Chris Moore (George Lynch, Ultraphonix, Rock of Ages), and lead guitarist Joe Gareri, takes the band's sound to new heights.

