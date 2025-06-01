Tayla Lynn Delivers Tribute Album To Her Legendary Grandmother Loretta Lynn

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in partnership with StarVista Music, announces the release of Tayla Lynn's new album Singin' Loretta, a tribute to her grandmother, country music legend Loretta Lynn, is available!

The record blends some of Loretta's most iconic hits with lesser-known gems, showcasing the stories and spirit that defined her groundbreaking career. Tracks include "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Out of My Head and Back in My Bed," "Rated 'X,'" "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's on the Way," "You're Lookin' at Country," and "She's Got You," alongside deeper cuts such as "When a Tingle Becomes a Chill," "There He Goes," "I Wanna Be Free," and "The Titanic."

Each song was thoughtfully selected and launched with special premiere partners, reflecting not only Loretta Lynn's enduring global influence but also the deep personal connection her music continues to inspire within her family.

"Memaw has been the constant fixture in my life and the lives of millions," shares Tayla Lynn. "Thank you to Tracy Pitcox and Heart of Texas Records, along with StarVista, for believing in this album and me. I am so excited for everyone to hear this tribute."

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, launched its "Opry 100 Honors" on May 13. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pays tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry's first century. The first show honored Loretta Lynn, with performances by Opry member Crystal Gayle (Lynn's sister), granddaughter Emmy Russell, duo Twitty & Lynn (grandchildren of Lynn and Conway Twitty), and Opry members Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and more. The evening was an unforgettable tribute to the remarkable career and legacy of Loretta Lynn.

