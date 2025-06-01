Tayla Lynn Delivers Tribute Album To Her Legendary Grandmother Loretta Lynn

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in partnership with StarVista Music, announces the release of Tayla Lynn's new album Singin' Loretta, a tribute to her grandmother, country music legend Loretta Lynn, is available!
The record blends some of Loretta's most iconic hits with lesser-known gems, showcasing the stories and spirit that defined her groundbreaking career. Tracks include "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Out of My Head and Back in My Bed," "Rated 'X,'" "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's on the Way," "You're Lookin' at Country," and "She's Got You," alongside deeper cuts such as "When a Tingle Becomes a Chill," "There He Goes," "I Wanna Be Free," and "The Titanic."
Each song was thoughtfully selected and launched with special premiere partners, reflecting not only Loretta Lynn's enduring global influence but also the deep personal connection her music continues to inspire within her family.
"Memaw has been the constant fixture in my life and the lives of millions," shares Tayla Lynn. "Thank you to Tracy Pitcox and Heart of Texas Records, along with StarVista, for believing in this album and me. I am so excited for everyone to hear this tribute."
As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, launched its "Opry 100 Honors" on May 13. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pays tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry's first century. The first show honored Loretta Lynn, with performances by Opry member Crystal Gayle (Lynn's sister), granddaughter Emmy Russell, duo Twitty & Lynn (grandchildren of Lynn and Conway Twitty), and Opry members Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and more. The evening was an unforgettable tribute to the remarkable career and legacy of Loretta Lynn.
Tayla Lynn Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of Loretta Lynn's 'Blue Kentucky Girl'
Tayla Lynn Shares Of Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn's 'Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed'
Tayla Lynn Pays Tribute To Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn
Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar- Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner- Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans- more
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Tayla Lynn Delivers Tribute Album To Her Legendary Grandmother Loretta Lynn- Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'-- more
BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival- Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd- more
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar
Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner
Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans
Thom Yorke Releases Theme Song To New Apple TV Series 'Smoke'
The Living Tombstone Share Videos For 'Rust' Album Tracks
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video