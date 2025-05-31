Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine TV Special For Band's 50th Anniversary

(PR) AXS TV celebrates 50 Years of Triumph, with special broadcasts of the acclaimed 2021 rock doc Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine-airing in honor of the band's milestone anniversary on Saturday, June 7 at 3P ET and Monday, June 9 at 9P ET, as part of the AXS TV's special "Absolute '80s Week" block.

The film tells the true heavy metal underdog story of Canadian outfit Triumph, whose signature sound and revolutionary stage show rocked fans around the world-skyrocketing the band to superstardom on the strength of chart-topping guitar anthems such as "Fight The Good Fight," "Hold On," "Magic Power," and "Lay It On The Line." Rock & Roll Machine shines a deserving light on band members Rik Emmett, Mike Levine, and Gil Moore, exploring the impact and influence they had on the hard rock scene throughout the '70s and '80s, and capturing their long-awaited reunion.

In addition to Emmett, Levine, and Moore, Rock & Roll Machine features commentary from a slate of fellow trailblazers, who are on-hand to provide rare insight into the band's enduring legacy. Highlights include appearances by EMMY-winning actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland, legendary vocalist Sebastian Bach, guitar mastermind John 5, Styx singer Lawrence Gowan, comedian and metal enthusiast Brian Posehn, Bon Jovi guitarist-and former Triumph member-Phil X, and more.

This special presentation coincides with the release of Round Hill Records' all-new star-studded salute Magic Power: All-Star Tribute To Triumph on Friday, June 6. The album unleashes an all-out audio assault, as the band's famous friends, collaborators, and contemporaries come together to put their own unique spin on 15 of Triumph's biggest hits in celebration of five decades of rock & roll magic. Highlights include appearances and performances by icons such as Slash, Nancy Wilson, Dorothy, Dee Snider, Jack Blades, Nita Strauss, Joey Belladonna, Sebastian Bach, Kenny Aronoff, Phil X, and many more, fuelling a career-spanning track list featuring "24 Hours A Day," "Allied Forces," "I Live For The Weekend," and "Follow Your Heart," among others. As part of this landmark event, viewers will have the opportunity to win their own copy, in a special giveaway via AXS TV's website here.

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine was produced by Banger Films (Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, Rush and ZZ Top) and directed by Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli. The documentary was funded in part by Round Hill Music, Triumph's global record label.

