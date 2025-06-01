Watch Crash Adams' 'New Heart' Lyric Video

.

(Warner) Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released "New Heart" today via WMG Canada/Warner Records. The Futuristics-produced track juxtaposes classic Crash Adams' upbeat pop sound with themes of overcoming heartbreak.

Of the new song, the band says "'New Heart' is a heartfelt anthem for anyone wishing to erase the past, start fresh, and let go of pain. It's about freeing yourself from the weight of a broken heart."

With the release of their debut EP Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 1, the band continued to reach new heights, amassing more than 11 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. The pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe - touring across North America, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines - while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada (2023) and earning Juno Nominations for Breakthrough Group of the Year (2024) and Group of the Year (2025). The group will have new music and exciting news rolling out across the summer.

Crash Adams' music has the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. Their cinematic, larger-than-life songs relay a potent, effective mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and hard-earned gratitude. The duo have an impressive knack for storytelling, citing art-pop acts like The 1975 and country music acts like Dan + Shay as their inspiration for writing tracks that tug at listeners' heart strings and remind them how beautiful daily experiences can be, given the right framing.

