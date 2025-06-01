Watch Crash Adams' 'New Heart' Lyric Video

(Warner) Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released "New Heart" today via WMG Canada/Warner Records. The Futuristics-produced track juxtaposes classic Crash Adams' upbeat pop sound with themes of overcoming heartbreak.
Of the new song, the band says "'New Heart' is a heartfelt anthem for anyone wishing to erase the past, start fresh, and let go of pain. It's about freeing yourself from the weight of a broken heart."
With the release of their debut EP Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 1, the band continued to reach new heights, amassing more than 11 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. The pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe - touring across North America, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines - while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada (2023) and earning Juno Nominations for Breakthrough Group of the Year (2024) and Group of the Year (2025). The group will have new music and exciting news rolling out across the summer.
Crash Adams' music has the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. Their cinematic, larger-than-life songs relay a potent, effective mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and hard-earned gratitude. The duo have an impressive knack for storytelling, citing art-pop acts like The 1975 and country music acts like Dan + Shay as their inspiration for writing tracks that tug at listeners' heart strings and remind them how beautiful daily experiences can be, given the right framing.
Crash Adams Premiere 'Karaoke' Video
Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar- Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner- Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans- more
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Tayla Lynn Delivers Tribute Album To Her Legendary Grandmother Loretta Lynn- Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'-- more
BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival- Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd- more
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar
Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner
Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans
Thom Yorke Releases Theme Song To New Apple TV Series 'Smoke'
The Living Tombstone Share Videos For 'Rust' Album Tracks
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video