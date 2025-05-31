Watch GASHI And G-Easy's 'Rings' Video

(TFG) GASHI gears up to release his new full-length studio album, The Killah Whales of Gotham, due Spring 2025. Ahead of the project, GASHI continues to stake his claim as one of today's most eclectic emcees, joining forces with longtime collaborator G-Eazy on the anthemic "RINGS."
"'RINGS' was built for the Knicks - that was the whole vibe," GASHI says. "I had G-Eazy in mind from the jump. He's like a brother to me, and since he's from the Bay, I thought we were heading for a Knicks vs. Warriors Finals. I wanted them to have something they could pop bottles to if they took the chip. The wild part? The whole idea came from my brother Matt. He's the real mastermind - I just ran the play."
In the months leading up to the single release, GASHI posted a teaser video of "RINGS" to Instagram, which racked up over 1M views and thousands of shares. The short clip sees GASHI making a surprise appearance during G-Eazy's set in Toronto (April 8, 2025) as part of his 2025 Helium Tour, delighting audiences by joining the multi-platinum rapper on stage to perform their new collaboration. The accompanying video is spliced with footage from that unforgettable night as GASHI and G-Eazy bring the energy of the song to life
