ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album

(PR) ZFM featuring vocalist Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), guitarist Drew Fortier (The Lucid), guitarist Brynn Arens (Flipp), bassist Chip Z'Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff), drummer Mike Heller (Raven, The Lucid, Malignancy) and pianist K. L. Doty- will release their full length debut album, 'anthology', July 18 via SpoilerHead Records.

Featuring tracks such as, "Mother Evolution", "New Leaf," "Aflame," "Like a Vampire," and the first single "Poppy," the album was produced by the band's own Mike Heller and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert.

The single "Poppy", streaming everywhere, is a tour de force of ethereal space rock with a hard charged metallic edge, and features some otherworldly musicianship by a fearless collective not afraid to take musical risks.

Joining together as an unlikely collaboration between the hard rock and metal elite, 'anthology' is alternative rock with a modern twist of otherworldly beauty and abrasive heaviness that has been long gestating to be heard. The album has an eccentric blend of influences from Black Sabbath and David Bowie to Faith No More and Cheap Trick.

"After literally 10 years, we are thrilled to finally have this album completed and released," explains guitarist Drew Fortier. "We've endured every obstacle imaginable to bring this music to you and I truly hope this record will connect with you all."

