Alcatrazz Streaming 'Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)'

(MBM) BraveWords Records releases the re-record of "Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)" by Alcatrazz. The single is available today on all digital services.

Gary Shea, Alcatrazz bassist and founding member, "I have played Island In The Sun many times since it's inception. So much sometimes I hear it in my sleep. Giles Lavery nails the vocal right up there with other past performances. Well done and looking forward to new music on BraveWords Records."

Alcatrazz lead singer Giles Lavery, "I do seem to have a thing for placing a target on my head... re-record a classic song originally sung by a legendary vocalist... yeah right!, no big deal! (!!!) Jimmy Waldo wrote the main theme to this while still a member of New England in 1981... the first single from Alcatrazz back in 1983....and here is Alcatrazz 2025 presenting a new version just in time for the Alcatraz Prison reopening?... Back to the island we go! Stranger things have happened!"

Alcatrazz hit the road in Europe later this year with Girlschool.

GIRLSCHOOL + ALCATRAZZ

11/14 Sweden, Sala, Rockland

11/15 Sweden, Stockholm, Rock At Sea Cruise

11/18 Finland, Turku, Nirvana + Daze Dolls

11/19 Finland, Helsinki, On The Rocks

11/20 Finland, Tampere, Tavara-asema

11/21 Finland, Nakkila, Verstas

11/22 Finland, Kouvola, House Of Rock

GIRLSCHOOL + ALCATRAZZ + DAVID REECE's BANGALORE CHOIR

11/25 Belgium, Kortjik, DVG Club

11/27 Germany, Kassel, Goldgrube

11/28 Germany, Passau, Zauberberg

11/29 Austria, Steyr, Kulturverein Roda

12/02 Czechia, Olomouc, Bounty Rock Cafe

12/05 Germany, Selb, Rockclub Nordbayern

12/06 Germany, Morlenbach/Weiher, Live Music Hall

12/07 Germany, Dortmund, Musiktheater Piano

Related Stories

Alcatrazz Unleash 'Bring On The Rawk' Video

Alcatrazz Draw 'Battlelines' With New Video

Alcatrazz Deliver House Of Lies Video

Alcatrazz Premiere 'Grace Of God' Video

News > Alcatrazz