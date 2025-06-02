Alcatrazz Streaming 'Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)'

(MBM) BraveWords Records releases the re-record of "Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)" by Alcatrazz. The single is available today on all digital services.
Gary Shea, Alcatrazz bassist and founding member, "I have played Island In The Sun many times since it's inception. So much sometimes I hear it in my sleep. Giles Lavery nails the vocal right up there with other past performances. Well done and looking forward to new music on BraveWords Records."
Alcatrazz lead singer Giles Lavery, "I do seem to have a thing for placing a target on my head... re-record a classic song originally sung by a legendary vocalist... yeah right!, no big deal! (!!!) Jimmy Waldo wrote the main theme to this while still a member of New England in 1981... the first single from Alcatrazz back in 1983....and here is Alcatrazz 2025 presenting a new version just in time for the Alcatraz Prison reopening?... Back to the island we go! Stranger things have happened!"
Alcatrazz hit the road in Europe later this year with Girlschool.
GIRLSCHOOL + ALCATRAZZ
11/14 Sweden, Sala, Rockland
11/15 Sweden, Stockholm, Rock At Sea Cruise
11/18 Finland, Turku, Nirvana + Daze Dolls
11/19 Finland, Helsinki, On The Rocks
11/20 Finland, Tampere, Tavara-asema
11/21 Finland, Nakkila, Verstas
11/22 Finland, Kouvola, House Of Rock
GIRLSCHOOL + ALCATRAZZ + DAVID REECE's BANGALORE CHOIR
11/25 Belgium, Kortjik, DVG Club
11/27 Germany, Kassel, Goldgrube
11/28 Germany, Passau, Zauberberg
11/29 Austria, Steyr, Kulturverein Roda
12/02 Czechia, Olomouc, Bounty Rock Cafe
12/05 Germany, Selb, Rockclub Nordbayern
12/06 Germany, Morlenbach/Weiher, Live Music Hall
12/07 Germany, Dortmund, Musiktheater Piano
