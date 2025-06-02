.

Billy Corgan Helps The Vinyl Guide Celebrate 500 Episodes

06-02-2025
Billy Corgan Helps The Vinyl Guide Celebrate 500 Episodes

(Speakeasy) The Vinyl Guide, the leading podcast for music lovers and vinyl collectors, celebrates a major milestone today with the release of its 500th episode, launching a month of exclusive interviews, music lore, and rare giveaways.

The celebration kicks off with host and producer Nate Goyer in conversation with Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. A new guest will be revealed every Monday in June, with each episode diving deep into the artist's story and personal history with vinyl and music. Guests will be revealed the day each episode drops.

In addition, Goyer is giving back to the community that's grown with him over the past decade by offering 30 collectible records from his personal vinyl collection, one each day in June, through TheVinylGuide.com/500.

"This is my 10th year doing The Vinyl Guide," says Goyer. "I've spent my life fascinated by music, collecting, and chasing knowledge. The Vinyl Guide began as a way of getting more details from the artists and sharing that knowledge with other like-minded record collectors and music nerds. Now, ten years later, I'm extremely proud of how it's connected with so many listeners around the world, including artists who are also fans and regular listeners of the show. I spent my youth listening to these artists, and now they're listening to me. It blows my mind."

Launched in 2015 as a passion project, The Vinyl Guide has become the most respected podcast in the vinyl community, known for in-depth interviews with legends like Marc Maron, Henry Rollins, Steve Albini, Steven Van Zandt, Bob Lefsetz, Wayne Kramer and many more. He's introduced listeners to breakout acts like Amyl & The Sniffers and The Chats, and he's earned the trust of notoriously private artists like Klaus Voorman, Tom Scholtz, Sixto "Sugarman" Rodriguez, and Pattie Boyd.

Over the course of 500 episodes, The Vinyl Guide has taken listeners inside music history, from John Lennon's personal copy of the "butcher" cover of Yesterday and Today, to exploring the Queen archive of master tapes and memorabilia, to hosting live tapings with Keith Morris and Ahmet Zappa.

Listen to The Vinyl Guide on Spotify, Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Related Stories
Billy Corgan Helps The Vinyl Guide Celebrate 500 Episodes

Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy

The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast

Billy Corgan Taking Solo Show Down Under

News > Billy Corgan

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more

Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar- Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner- Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series- Lorrie Morgan's Husband Randy White Dies From Cancer Battle- more

-
Day In Pop

Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival- Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- more

Reviews

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

Latest News

The Osbournes Going To Comic Con

Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit

Kid Rock To Appear On Fox and Friends Live From The Detroit Cowboy

Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Documentary Coming

Wunderhorse Share 'The Rope' Visualizer Video

Crematory Unleash 'Banished Forever' Video

Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

Alcatrazz Streaming 'Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)'