Billy Corgan Helps The Vinyl Guide Celebrate 500 Episodes

(Speakeasy) The Vinyl Guide, the leading podcast for music lovers and vinyl collectors, celebrates a major milestone today with the release of its 500th episode, launching a month of exclusive interviews, music lore, and rare giveaways.

The celebration kicks off with host and producer Nate Goyer in conversation with Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. A new guest will be revealed every Monday in June, with each episode diving deep into the artist's story and personal history with vinyl and music. Guests will be revealed the day each episode drops.

In addition, Goyer is giving back to the community that's grown with him over the past decade by offering 30 collectible records from his personal vinyl collection, one each day in June, through TheVinylGuide.com/500.

"This is my 10th year doing The Vinyl Guide," says Goyer. "I've spent my life fascinated by music, collecting, and chasing knowledge. The Vinyl Guide began as a way of getting more details from the artists and sharing that knowledge with other like-minded record collectors and music nerds. Now, ten years later, I'm extremely proud of how it's connected with so many listeners around the world, including artists who are also fans and regular listeners of the show. I spent my youth listening to these artists, and now they're listening to me. It blows my mind."

Launched in 2015 as a passion project, The Vinyl Guide has become the most respected podcast in the vinyl community, known for in-depth interviews with legends like Marc Maron, Henry Rollins, Steve Albini, Steven Van Zandt, Bob Lefsetz, Wayne Kramer and many more. He's introduced listeners to breakout acts like Amyl & The Sniffers and The Chats, and he's earned the trust of notoriously private artists like Klaus Voorman, Tom Scholtz, Sixto "Sugarman" Rodriguez, and Pattie Boyd.

Over the course of 500 episodes, The Vinyl Guide has taken listeners inside music history, from John Lennon's personal copy of the "butcher" cover of Yesterday and Today, to exploring the Queen archive of master tapes and memorabilia, to hosting live tapings with Keith Morris and Ahmet Zappa.

Listen to The Vinyl Guide on Spotify, Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

