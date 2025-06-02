Corey Feldman Celebrating 50 Years In Entertainment With Beatles Inspired 'Characters'

(C 360) Corey Feldman, the actor and musician who has entertained generations through unforgettable roles in The Goonies, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, and with Billboard-charting songs like "Go 4 It" featuring Snoop Dogg and "U R Free" from The My Truth soundtrack, is marking a major milestone-50 years in entertainment-with the surprise release of a brand-new single titled "Characters."

The song, set for release on June 22, 2025, is Feldman's first new music in over a year and is deeply inspired by his lifelong love of The Beatles. Early listeners have described the track as a heartfelt tribute, capturing a sound and spirit that echoes the legendary band's influence.

"Characters" looks back on Feldman's extraordinary five-decade career through a psychedelic rock lens, blending nostalgic themes with modern production. The song explores the idea that we all play different roles in our lives and in the lives of those we love-mirroring the many distinct characters Feldman has brought to life since first appearing on screen at just four years old in 1975.

Featuring a full 8-piece live orchestra, the single also marks a technological milestone as Feldman's first release in Dolby Atmos. Created in partnership with Sugar Studios in Hollywood, the Dolby Atmos version will offer an immersive 3D audio experience, available within weeks of the standard stereo release.

The track was co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Gregg Sartiano, with Feldman performing drums, keyboards, vocals, and orchestral arrangements. Sartiano contributed the remaining instrumentation, background vocals, and conducting duties. The stereo version will be available across all major digital platforms, with additional formats to follow.

A music video is also in the works, promising a groundbreaking concept inspired by some of Feldman's most iconic characters. The project will feature visual work by rising artist and designer Chris Carneal of EveryDayLand, blending creative storytelling with forward-thinking technology.

The release of "Characters" follows a landmark year for Feldman, who is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Goonies and a run of four new films released over the past six months-including the critically acclaimed The Birthday and Sour Party, which was recognized at the Cannes Film Festival.

On the music side, Feldman continues to produce new work through his label CiFi Records, including projects with emerging talent like powerhouse vocalist Adrien Skye. With more new music on the horizon-and potential plans for a world tour-"Characters" marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Feldman's evolving career.

