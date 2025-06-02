.

06-02-2025
Crematory Unleash 'Banished Forever' Video

(ROAR) German dark metal veterans Crematory have shared a new video clip for their heavy track "Banished Forever", which comes from their latest studio album "Destination"

"Banished Forever" is our singer Felix's favorite song from the new album and one of the harder tracks on the Destination album, with some light progressive influences for us," Crematory drummer and mastermind Markus Jullich comments. "As a thank-you to the fans for their incredible support in helping us reach #8 in the Top 10 of the German album charts, we would like to sincerely thank you with this Visualizer video clip, because you've made our lifelong dream come true. Many heartfelt thanks!"

"Destination" was released on May 2, 2025 via ROAR, and is available on CD, colored 2-LP Vinyl (incl. 4 bonus-Tracks), 3-CD Earbook (feat. the regular album, 4-track bonus CD, album on instrumental versions + a 48-page booklet), an exclusive 18-CD bundle (new album, exclusive remix album + all 16 previous albums) and in digital formats.

