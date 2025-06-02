.

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series

(BC) Sports Illustrated Stadium, one of the New York metropolitan region's fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations, has announced the inaugural "Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series".

Slated for October 10-11, 2025, this landmark moment launches the venue's first major music series and kicks off a growing calendar of world-class concerts and special events at the 25,000+ seat stadium through 2025 and beyond.

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series spans two individually ticketed nights of top-tier, live performances across country, rap, hip-hop, and R&B. Legendary country music star Jason Aldean will kick off the weekend, headlining a night of southern country tunes. Aldean will be joined by Warren Zeiders and rising stars Chase McDaniel, Lauren Gottshall, along with Aldean's country music pioneer and longtime touring partner, Dee Jay Silver.

Night two will celebrate the undeniable influence and legacy of hip-hop, rap and R&B, featuring headliner, music and film icon Ludacris. He'll be joined by a powerhouse lineup of platinum-selling artists who helped define a generation of music, including Ashanti, Flo Rida, Rick Ross and Fat Joe.

