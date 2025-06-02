Jessie J Launching No Secrets Tour Of North America

(OG) Following a sold-out European run, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling artist Jessie J brings her No Secrets Tour to North America this fall. Launching November 5th in Atlanta, the limited acoustic tour will visit nine cities, including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.
These intimate performances strip things back to focus on vocals, storytelling, and connection - a rare chance for U.S. fans to experience Jessie J up close as she performs new material, fan favorites, and brings her unmistakable humor and heart to the stage.
The tour follows the recent release of two standout singles: the emotionally raw "No Secrets", and the joyous, throwback-inspired "Living My Best Life", produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyonce, OneRepublic). The tracks highlight Jessie's signature blend of vulnerability, powerhouse vocals, and timeless pop-soul energy.
Tickets will first be available via an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10AM local time, followed by local presales running Thursday, June 5 from 10AM to 10PM. General on-sale opens Friday, June 6 at 10AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets and find full details at https://jessiej.os.fan.
The announcement comes just ahead of Jessie's highly anticipated return to Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball, and follows her stunning live performance at the BAFTA Television Awards - her first televised appearance in six years.
'NO SECRETS' U.S. TOUR DATES - NOVEMBER 2025
Nov 05 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Nov 07 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
Nov 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
Nov 11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Nov 12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Nov 17 - Denver, CO - Summit
Nov 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theatre on Broadway
