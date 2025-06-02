Kizz Daniel Returns With 'Lemon Chase' EP

(TFG) Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel returns with a brand-new EP entitled Lemon Chase. The 7-track project is a precursor to his forthcoming album, Uncle K, which is primed for widespread acclaim.

On the EP, Kizz Daniel says "When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it. I wanted this project to feel like real life; sweet, sour, confusing, beautiful. This is music for your heart, for when you're healing, or hoping, or remembering. I just wanted it to be honest, authentic and true to self."

With Lemon Chase, Kizz Daniel continues to grow, not just as a hitmaker, but as a storyteller who's open to pulling back the curtain. The international pop star has an ability to draw listeners into a space where vulnerability, raw emotions, and self-reflection all exist in equal measure. The EP, out now, includes guest appearances from FOLA, Zlatan, ODUMODUBLVCK, Bella Shmurda, Runtown, Angelique Kidjo, and Johnny Drille.

Kizz Daniel has been building anticipation for Uncle K with a series of singles and next-level collaborations like "Police" featuring Johnny Drille and five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo. Now, the Ogun star delves deeper into his personal story while providing listeners with the latest taste of his upcoming fifth studio album.

