.

Kizz Daniel Returns With 'Lemon Chase' EP

06-02-2025
Kizz Daniel Returns With 'Lemon Chase' EP

(TFG) Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel returns with a brand-new EP entitled Lemon Chase. The 7-track project is a precursor to his forthcoming album, Uncle K, which is primed for widespread acclaim.

On the EP, Kizz Daniel says "When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it. I wanted this project to feel like real life; sweet, sour, confusing, beautiful. This is music for your heart, for when you're healing, or hoping, or remembering. I just wanted it to be honest, authentic and true to self."

With Lemon Chase, Kizz Daniel continues to grow, not just as a hitmaker, but as a storyteller who's open to pulling back the curtain. The international pop star has an ability to draw listeners into a space where vulnerability, raw emotions, and self-reflection all exist in equal measure. The EP, out now, includes guest appearances from FOLA, Zlatan, ODUMODUBLVCK, Bella Shmurda, Runtown, Angelique Kidjo, and Johnny Drille.

Kizz Daniel has been building anticipation for Uncle K with a series of singles and next-level collaborations like "Police" featuring Johnny Drille and five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo. Now, the Ogun star delves deeper into his personal story while providing listeners with the latest taste of his upcoming fifth studio album.

Related Stories
Kizz Daniel Returns With 'Lemon Chase' EP

News > Kizz Daniel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more

Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar- Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner- Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series- Lorrie Morgan's Husband Randy White Dies From Cancer Battle- more

-
Day In Pop

Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival- Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- more

Reviews

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

Latest News

The Osbournes Going To Comic Con

Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit

Kid Rock To Appear On Fox and Friends Live From The Detroit Cowboy

Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Documentary Coming

Wunderhorse Share 'The Rope' Visualizer Video

Crematory Unleash 'Banished Forever' Video

Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

Alcatrazz Streaming 'Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)'