Lola Young Plots North American Headline Tour

(Orienteer) On the heels of her performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, Ivor Novello's Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young announces her headline North American tour slated for this November and December. The 17-date run will see Lola bring her powerhouse vocals to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time.

Since its release, Lola's latest single "One Thing," which arrived with a Dave Meyers-directed video, has garnered millions of views and streams as well as praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER Magazine and Billboard, who described the track as "a slinky sex jam that showcases Young's ability to oscillate between commanding and yearning."

Boasting over 1 billion all-time streams globally across her catalog of releases, Lola Young continues to achieve tremendous success. Her platinum-certified #1 single "Messy," which The New York Times described as "one of the most legitimately viral and popular songs of 2025" from her acclaimed 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, recently hit #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, #1 at Hot Adult Contemporary, #1 on the Alternative Rock Billboard chart as well as reaching the upper regions of the Billboard Hot 100. Lola Young is the first female artist to have a debut single go #1 at both Pop and Alternative since Lorde's "Royals." "Messy" also held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to reach #1 in the UK Singles Chart within the last year.

This April, Lola made her debut performance at the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she premiered "One Thing," and was nominated for an American Music Award for Social Song of the Year for "Messy." Additionally, Lola received 3 nominations at this year's Ivor Novello awards and won the Rising Star Award following her "Best Pop Act" nomination at this year's BRIT Awards. Lola was also named as a Future 25 artist with Rolling Stone, performed her track "Conceited" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, spoke with NPR about her breakout and sat with The Los Angeles Times to discuss her rise and debut Coachella performance.

Lola has since collaborated with Tyler, The Creator ("Like Him"), and Lil Yachty ("Charlie") and continues to make a global impact with her music and compelling personality. She will open for Billie Eilish in Paris during her Hit Me Hard and Soft headline tour before an exciting Summer festival run including Glastonbury and All Things Go in New York and Washington, D.C.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = headline show

6/4 - La Madeleine @ Brussels, Belgium*

6/5 - Georg-Elser-Halle @ Hamburg, Germany*

6/10 - Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]

6/11 - Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]

6/15 - Capital FM Summertime Ball @ London, UK

6/17 - Meltdown Festival @ London, UK

6/27 - Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK

7/3 - Open'er Festival @ Poland

7/4 - Rock Werchter @ Werchter, Belgium

7/5 - Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark

7/17 - Gurtenfestival @ Bern, Switzerland

7/18 - Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France

8/7 - Øya Festival @ Oslo, Norway

8/9 - Way Out West Festival @ Gothenburg, Sweden

8/10 - Flow Festival @ Helsinki, Finland

8/14 - Paredes De Coura @ Paredes de Coura, Portugal

8/16 - MS Dockville @ Hamburg, Germany

8/17 - Lowlands Festival @ Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands

9/27 - All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills, New York

9/28 - All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

11/01 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/04 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/09 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/11 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/24 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/25 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/28 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

12/01 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/02 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/04 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

