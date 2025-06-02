.

Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

06-02-2025
Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

(PFA) GRAMMY Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Creed, Alter Bridge, and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is making his Belmont Stakes debut this weekend. On June 7th, Mark will perform the Empire State classic "New York, New York" from the Saratoga Racecourse this year.

The can't miss performance will be broadcast live on Fox Television Networks moments before the 157th running of the Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes, presented by NYRA Bets. FOX will present live broadcast coverage of the Belmont Stakes from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To coincide with Mark's career-first Belmont Stakes performance, Mark Tremonti is announcing his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his chart-topping Tremonti Sings Sinatra album. Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra's touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both recordings and his live shows. The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful 2025 tour with the reunited Creed that will have him on the road for 30 dates throughout the summer. The abbreviated Sinatra headline tour will make 4 stops: 1 in Florida, 1 in Illinois, 1 in New York and 1 in New Jersey. Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark's organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://tremontisingssinatra.com.

Mark Tremonti Solo Headline Dates

December 4 - Orlando, FL -Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
December 9 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre
December 11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
December 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

Related Stories
Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week

Watch Tremonti's 'The End Will Show Us How' Video

Creed's Mark Tremonti Teaming With Sinatra's Orchestra For Special Shows

Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video

News > Tremonti

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more

Jason Bonham Recalls 'Shock' At Being Let Go By Sammy Hagar- Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner- Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series- Lorrie Morgan's Husband Randy White Dies From Cancer Battle- more

-
Day In Pop

Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival- Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- more

Reviews

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

Latest News

The Osbournes Going To Comic Con

Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit

Kid Rock To Appear On Fox and Friends Live From The Detroit Cowboy

Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Documentary Coming

Wunderhorse Share 'The Rope' Visualizer Video

Crematory Unleash 'Banished Forever' Video

Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

Alcatrazz Streaming 'Island In The Sun (Re-Opened 2025)'