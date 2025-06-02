Mark Tremonti To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut

(PFA) GRAMMY Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Creed, Alter Bridge, and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is making his Belmont Stakes debut this weekend. On June 7th, Mark will perform the Empire State classic "New York, New York" from the Saratoga Racecourse this year.
The can't miss performance will be broadcast live on Fox Television Networks moments before the 157th running of the Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes, presented by NYRA Bets. FOX will present live broadcast coverage of the Belmont Stakes from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To coincide with Mark's career-first Belmont Stakes performance, Mark Tremonti is announcing his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his chart-topping Tremonti Sings Sinatra album. Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra's touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both recordings and his live shows. The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful 2025 tour with the reunited Creed that will have him on the road for 30 dates throughout the summer. The abbreviated Sinatra headline tour will make 4 stops: 1 in Florida, 1 in Illinois, 1 in New York and 1 in New Jersey. Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark's organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://tremontisingssinatra.com.
Mark Tremonti Solo Headline Dates
December 4 - Orlando, FL -Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
December 9 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre
December 11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
December 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata
