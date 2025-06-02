Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Paris Now Streaming

(TOC) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Paris, their powerful live performance from Accor Arena in the French capital. Showcasing the final night of their European Wild God Tour, the concert film is available to stream worldwide on the ARTE Concert YouTube channel now, as well as on ARTE.tv.

Recorded on November 17, 2024, the concert marked the final date of Nick Cave & The Bad Seed's extensive European tour, delivering a career-spanning set that included classics such as The Weeping Song and Red Right Hand, alongside tracks from their latest critically acclaimed 18th studio album, Wild God, which debuted on August 30 last year. The release of Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Paris arrives hot on the heels of the band's North American leg of The Wild God Tour-the band's first stateside shows since 2018.

With Cave's electrifying stage presence and a powerful band featuring Warren Ellis, George Vjestica, Colin Greenwood, Jim Sclavunos, Carly Paradis and Larry Mullins, plus a four-piece gospel-inspired vocal section (Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole, Miça Townsend and Janet Ramus), Nick Cave led a high-intensity, emotionally charged performance in front of 20,000 fans.

