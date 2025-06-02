ProgJect Launching 2025 North American Tour

(RAM) ProgJect is announcing a run of tour dates for this Summer, July 2025, across the West Coast of North America. The group will be performing the classics and epics of Genesis, YES, King Crimson and ELP, along with some Gentle Giant, Rush, Kansas, Pink Floyd, U.K., Jethro Tull, and Peter Gabriel, with a set that includes: "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway", "Firth Of Fifth", "The Cinema Show", "Larks Tongues In Aspic, Pts I & II", "One More Red Nightmare", "Perpetual Change", "Long Distance Runaround", "Karn Evil 9: First Impression", "Hoedown", "Money", "Time", "In The Dead Of Night", "Alaska", "Dust in the Wind", "Freewill", "Red Barchetta", "Solsbury Hill", "D.I.Y.", "Aqualung", "Locomotive Breath", "Cogs In Cogs", and more...

ProgJect-the brainchild of drummer Jonathan Mover-features an all-star band of world-renown players with histories that include Frank Zappa, Joe Satriani, Asia, Alice Cooper, GTR, Steve Vai, Edgar Winter, Spock's Beard, The Tubes, Zappa Plays Zappa, Marillion and more.

The lineup now features vocalist/keyboardist extraordinaire Alessandro Del Vecchio. With a four-plus octave range, ADV has lent his talents to various members from Deep Purple, Dream Theater, Jethro Tull, and Kansas, to name only a few, and offers ProgJect the opportunity to expand its already-extensive prog repertoire to now include vocal hits from YES, Rush, Kansas, and more.



Tour Dates

10 July Escondido, CA @ CA Center for the Arts

11 July San Pedro, CA @ Alva's Showroom

12 July Ventura, CA @ The Grape

13 July Lafayette, CA @ Lafayette Town Hall

16 July Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

17 July Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

18 July Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

19 July Yakima WA @ Bearded Monkey Music

Related Stories

The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience Tour Announced

News > ProgJect