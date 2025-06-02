Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album

(RM) As they prepare for their MAD! Tour, with dates in the UK in June and July, Sparks - brothers Ron and Russell Mael - are celebrating their career-best UK chart position. Their 28th studio album MAD!, released on May 23 2025, entered at Number 1 in the Official Physical Albums Chart, Official Independent Albums Chart, Official CD Albums Chart, Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Official Scottish Albums Chart, and at Number 2 in the Official Albums Chart (sales and digital combined).
Sparks previously peaked at Number 4, 51 years ago, with 1974's Kimono My House. MAD! gives them their seventh UK Top 40 album to date and fourth UK Top 10 in the last 8 years.
Speaking to the Official Charts they said: "We're so deeply appreciative of the way our new album MAD! has been embraced by all of you, to such an extent that it's reached Number 2, our highest chart position ever! Hard to believe! We will continue - to paraphrase a certain band, Sparks - to "do things our own way," knowing the support we're getting from all of you. See you soon on the UK leg of our tour in June and July!"
The band also took to social media to thank their fans saying "Thank you everybody for making MAD! be this incredible achievement for Sparks, we're just so over the moon and want to thank you all for your wonderful support and reception to the album" Russell Mael.
"We've always felt really strongly about this album musically and we're glad that so many people seem to agree with our judgement" Ron Mael.
Sparks' MAD! Tour kicks off in Japan this week before returning to Europe. Fans can expect musical thrills and unbridled joy from the career-spanning show. UK dates are:
Wed. June 18 - London, Eventim Apollo
Thu. June 19 - London, Eventim Apollo
Sat. June 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sun. June 22 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Tue. June 24 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)
Fri. July 18 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse
Sat. July 19 Wolverhampton, The Halls
