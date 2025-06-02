Trax Records Celebrates 40 Years with Defining House Compilation

(Bampire) Trax Records turns 40: the global house revolution continues with an anniversary compilation that celebrates its iconoclastic spirit and fearless leader that will be released on June 20th.

Launched by Larry Sherman from a modest vinyl pressing plant on Chicago's industrial west side in 1985, Trax was never part of the industry machine. It emerged organically, rooted in rebellion, community, and the do-it-yourself ethos. The label's bold, unapologetic, and experimental sound defined a generation and continues to evolve over four decades. Screamin' Rachael, one of the first women in electronic music to perform and lead, remains at the helm, championing Trax's spirit of independence and innovation.

Rachael's journey into house music began with her punk roots and close ties to Chicago's underground scene. Her early experiences near Frankie Knuckles' Warehouse and her pioneering vocal work on what Rolling Stone later called the first vocal house track marked the start of a genre-defining career. Along the way, she helped bring Chicago's sound to new cities, introducing house music to the New York Club Kid scene, collaborating with Afrika Bambaataa to help establish Hip House, and working with DJ luminaries like Larry Levan and DJ Keoki.

To commemorate its 40th anniversary, Trax presents Trax Records: The 40th Anniversary Collection-a bold, multi-format release that captures the essence of the label's past, present, and future. Curated by artist and provocateur Jorge, the collection will roll out digitally and in limited-edition vinyl drops beginning June 20. The compilation serves as a masterclass in house music's evolution, pairing foundational artists like Frankie Knuckles, Marshall Jefferson, Phuture, Ron Hardy, Armando, and Paul Johnson with boundary-pushing producers including Jorge, Hiroko Yamamura, and Analog 87. From iconic anthems like "Move Your Body" and "Your Love" to genre-blending remixes and experimental deep cuts, the compilation underscores Trax's role as originator and innovator.

What has always set Trax apart is its refusal to compromise. The label gave DJs top billing long before the superstar DJ era and championed Hip House before the mainstream caught on. Under Screamin' Rachael's guidance, Trax continues to prioritize artistry over algorithms-relying not on hype or follower counts, but on heart, history, and the pulse of the underground.

"We don't follow the formula of looking at follower counts. We care about music. That's why Trax still means something," says Rachael.

Each drop in the series will feature carefully curated tracks, pressed by Desslab in limited vinyl runs of just 150 copies each, accompanied by bespoke artwork.

These records are not just collectibles but artifacts of an ongoing cultural movement. To mark the release, Trax will host an in-store celebration on June 20 at Reckless Records (33 S Wabash, Chicago), featuring performances by Joe Smooth, Ron Carroll, and Screamin' Rachael, alongside new-generation artists LaZara and Chillsesh. Jorge will also take to the decks with a special DJ set that charts Trax's sonic evolution from warehouse roots to global acclaim.

In addition to the compilation, Trax has released Rising Again (TRX2620), a limited-edition vinyl project that complements the anniversary celebration by spotlighting intergenerational collaboration and sonic experimentation. Produced by Pi Rho and limited to just 500 copies, the release features Screamin' Rachael, Joe Smooth, Jacques x Gregory, Spada, Kushgad, and DJ ThadX. It fuses vintage production techniques with innovative tech, such as brainwave-generated soundscapes, while donating all proceeds to SocialWorks, the nonprofit founded by Chance the Rapper. While the main anniversary compilation defines the legacy, Rising Again amplifies its cultural resonance, bringing together music, tech, and philanthropy in true Trax fashion.

The 40th anniversary also introduces Trax's first official fashion line, created in collaboration with Chicago designer Mario Maldonado. Distributed through Desslab, Juno, HHV, and deejay.de, the line blends classic Trax iconography with a contemporary edge, channeling the label's history into a wearable statement. "We're not a bottle-service brand. We came from basements and bedrooms-and that's where the revolution started," Rachael reflects.

Today, Screamin' Rachael continues to evolve Trax Records through touring, mentorship, and community engagement, particularly with emerging artists and youth in Chicago and Nashville. Her work in arts advocacy and LGBTQ media further highlights the label's ongoing commitment to championing voices from the margins. "Trax has always been about raw creativity," she says. "This label is my life-and I'm not done."

Forty years on, Trax Records remains as vital, vibrant, and visionary as ever-still breaking boundaries, still amplifying voices, and still jackin'.

TRACKLIST

Jacques x Gregory feat. Screamin' Rachael - I'll Take You There (Full Journey Mix)

Willie Wonka - What Is House

Frankie Knuckles - Your Love

Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body

Stylophonic - Jack It Up

Armando - Love In Heart

Mark Row, Jame Starck feat. Carol Jiani - Free Your Mind

Paul Johnson - Follow This Beat

Screamin' Rachael - Rising (Lea Rognoni Remix)

F*** Charley Pleasure Zone - House Nation

Yuri Suzuki - DATA MANIA

D Beat - Pump It (Lea Rognoni Remix)

Sir Nesis- Freaks (So Called Friend Remix)

Frankie Bones - Beat Me Up

Joey Beltram - The Start It Up

Ricky Dillard - As Always (Full Vocal Version)

Marshall Jefferson - Ride The Rhythm (Remix)

Owen E - Shift

Analog 87 - rOOmclaSSic

Jorge, Carmelo Carone - Jack the Acid Kid (Hiroko Yamamura & Eric Elvambuena Remix)

Phuture - Spank Spank (Original Mix)

Screamin' Rachael - Gina (XXX) [Someone from Lithuania with a Friend Named Jorge Remix]

Jared - Fly So High (Roger Sanchez Tilt Mix)

Hercules - 7 Ways to Jack

Ron Carroll - 1993 the Bargin Enterprize

Luca Gerlin - Battery (Kkles Mix)

Jesse Velez - Girls Out On The Floor (Dub)

Camilo Do Santos - 1984

Samurai Sam - House of Japanese

David Chong - There Is No Place

Frankie Knuckles - Your Love (You Got The Love Remix)

Seph Martin - Rainy Nights

Larry Sherman - Colors

Miss Autumn Leaves - No Turning Back

Late Nite 'DUB' Addict - The 'F' Word

Carlos Nilmmns feat. Genoveva - Fade Out (Original Mix)

Ron Hardy - Liquid Love (Chicago Mix)

Screamin' Rachael - Sensation (Zewmob Radio Edit)

Chris Jones - Strong2 (Dance Mix)

Screamin' Rachael - My Main Man

