Tyla Finds 'Bliss' With New Video

(Epic) Tyla has released a brand new Director X directed music video for her track "Bliss". Tyla's penchant for the larger-than-life is on full display in her quite literally explosive new video for "Bliss," starring the South African native breaking free into euphoria with an eruptive desert backdrop pacing the action. It's an intimate new feature that allows Tyla's vulnerable demeanor to take centerstage, replete with sultry close-ups and direct communication through the camera lens.

Along with her recent win for Favorite Afrobeats Artist at the 2025 American Music Awards, Tyla's latest single and video "Bliss" aims to add to her historic reign and career highlights which notably already include her debut album, TYLA, which was the highest charting for an African female soloist in Billboard 200 history. "Water," her triple-platinum superstar-turning hit, helped the singer achieve the same feat on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following her first-career GRAMMY victory in 2024 -" Water" for 'Best African Music Performance' - Tyla has received nods at the BET Awards, MTV VMAs, MTV Europe Awards, and a plethora of others. Most recently, at Billboard Women in Music, Tyla was the Impact Award honoree and performed the chart-topping single from her TYLA+ deluxe album, "PUSH 2 START." In conversation with Billboard, Tyla gave fans a taste of what's to come from her second go-round.

"I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to - with how fast I had to adapt to everything," she said. "I don't think it's going to be the same energy at all, especially with what I've started making. It's different, but also still Tyla."

This summer, TYLA will host Nickelodeon's legendary Kids Choice Awards on June 21st and after an electrifying performance at Coachella, she will continue to bring the party to the festival stage as she is set to play the heralded Governors Ball in June and revered Bonnaroo Festival shortly after.

