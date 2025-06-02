Vans Warped Tour Washington D.C. Event To Be Livestreamed

(TOC) Amazon Music announces its livestream of renowned touring rock festival Vans Warped Tour. Broadcast globally at the sold-out iteration in Washington, D.C.'s on the festival grounds at RFK Campus, the livestream will celebrate 30 years of Vans Warped Tour's vibrant music, culture and community. Sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, fans can tune into Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

Amazon Music's livestream will bring Vans Warped Tour's spirit of punk, alternative and rock directly to fans, with electrifying performances spanning genres and generations alike, including Bowling For Soup, Hawthorne Heights, Mayday Parade, mgk, and Sublime. Recognized as one of the most successful and longest-running festivals of its kind, Vans Warped Tour makes its long-awaited return in partnership with Insomniac, the world's leading music festival and live events experience creator, to revive the magic for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Vans Warped Tour livestream will be hosted by musician and media personality Lilith Czar (aka Juliet Simms) and Amazon Music's Andy Harms. The hosts will chat with some of the iconic festival's hottest artists from the exclusive Amazon Music backstage set to preview the exciting performances fans can expect to see throughout the weekend, as well as content filmed by a field reporter in the crowd at the festival. Fans can listen to the REDISCOVER vans warped tour, the official Vans Warped Tour playlist, which features music from this year's festival, as well as commentary from artists, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, and more.

