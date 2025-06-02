Wunderhorse Share 'The Rope' Visualizer Video

(TOC) Wunderhorse are proud to share new single "The Rope", along with a visualizer video, following a sold-out UK tour, which culminated in a triumphant stop at London's Alexandra Palace.

"The Rope" came together weeks before Wunderhorse embarked on their biggest headline shows to date last month. Conceived and recorded in a flash at London's RAK Studios with producer Loren Humphrey, the track mirrors the ethos of spontaneity and urgency present throughout recent album Midas.

Recorded at Minnesota's Pachyderm Studio (birthplace of Nirvana's In Utero & PJ Harvey's Rid Of Me) with producer Craig Silvey (The Rolling Stones, The National, Florence + the Machine), August's album Midas follows the band's acclaimed 2022 debut, Cub, and sees the band striding confidently into their role as one of British guitar music's most exciting outfits.

Adopting an organic, unpolished recording process, Midas is a collection which captures the visceral atmosphere of Wunderhorse's lauded live performances. "When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound: very imperfect, very live, very raw," frontman Jacob Slater explains. "We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you've been locked inside the bass drum."

Related Stories

Wunderhorse Unplug For 'Arizona' Video

News > Wunderhorse