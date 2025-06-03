A Day To Remember and Yellowcard Plot Maximum Fun Tour

(Live Nation) A Day To Remember and Yellowcard have announced they're teaming up for a massive North American outing this fall - the Maximum Fun Tour. Special guests include State Champs and The Wonder Years across various shows. Shows will kick off with performances from Boundaries and Dinosaur Pile-Up on select dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off September 5 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, making stops in Toronto, Camden, Dallas, San Diego, Minneapolis, and more, before wrapping up November 22 at the AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.

Beloved for their genre-bending blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and metalcore, A Day To Remember are known for their high-energy live shows and anthemic hits like "The Downfall of Us All," "If It Means a Lot to You," and "All I Want." Yellowcard, whose emotionally charged catalog-including the era-defining hit "Ocean Avenue"- continues to resonate with fans all over the world. The tour marks a rare and exciting union of two of the most impactful bands in modern alt-rock.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general onsale begins Friday, June 6 at 10AM local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition poster, specially designed tour gift pack, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

TOUR DATES:

*Support from State Champs and Boundaries

^Support from The Wonder Years and Boundaries

+Support from The Wonder Years and Dinosaur Pile-Up

Fri Sep 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Sun Sep 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Wed Sep 10 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Thu Sep 11 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Sat Sep 13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

Sun Sep 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Tue Sep 16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

Wed Sep 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

Fri Sep 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Sun Sep 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Tue Sep 23 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*

Wed Sep 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

Fri Sep 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 27 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sun Sep 28 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Wed Oct 22 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena+

Thu Oct 23 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park+

Sat Oct 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre+

Sun Oct 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater+

Tue Oct 28 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena+

Wed Oct 29 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena+

Fri Oct 31 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+

Sat Nov 01 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena+

Sun Nov 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory+

Tue Nov 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena+

Wed Nov 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena+

Thu Nov 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center+

Sat Nov 08 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena+

Sun Nov 09 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena+

Tue Nov 11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum+

Thu Nov 13 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

Fri Nov 14 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center+

Tue Nov 18 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena+

Thu Nov 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Fri Nov 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

Sat Nov 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center+

