Alex Warren Expands You'll Be Alright, Kid For Full Album

(Atlantic) Alex Warren announces his new album You'll Be Alright, Kid, out July 18th. The album will feature all the songs on You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), released last fall, alongside 10 entirely new tracks.

Amongst these new tracks are Warren's smash hit "Ordinary" and his newest release "Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)". The majority of the album is co-written by Alex Warren, Cal Shapiro, Mags Duval, and produced by Adam Yaron. While You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) focuses on dealing with grief, You'll Be Alright, Kid turns the page with healing, resilience, and optimism.

The album announcement comes off the heels of Alex's newest release, "Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)." "Bloodline" debuted in the Top 10 on the Spotify US Streaming Chart and had the highest debut on May 23 on Spotify. With nearly 3 million streams, it is the top song debut in both the US and globally. The accompanying music video was dropped last week. Directed by B.K. Barone, both Alex and Jelly Roll, star in the music video that is set in medieval times.

"Bloodline" follows Warren's earth-shattering hit, "Ordinary," released in February to rave reviews, counting over half a billion streams to date and topping the charts. The smash hit is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and counts five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart. "Ordinary" is not only Warren's first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it also makes him the first male soloist to earn an initial Hot 100 #1 this year.

"Ordinary" has also spent 11 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the UK chart. This marks the longest running No.1 in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 60 years and the longest running No. 1 of the 2020s. "Ordinary" also continues to rise inside the top 3 at Top 40 radio. He now tallies over 1.4 billion career streams to date.

