(Napalm Records) Following the release of their brand new 14th studio album The Screaming Of The Valkyries (Napalm Records) - which made stellar debuts at #2 on both the US and Canadian Hard Music Albums charts, #4 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, and more - GRAMMY Award-nominated extreme metal institution Cradle Of Filth have unveiled another surprise! A brand new music video for driving album track "Demagoguery" is out now, providing an eerily disturbing backdrop to the song, which blends dark beauty, blast beats and slaytanic groove as only Cradle can combine.
The video comes just in time for the band to kick off their UK/European headline tour, featuring support from label mates Nervosa, later this week!
"Demagoguery" music video director Shaun Hodson says about the video's concept: "Subject Eleven, a marionette puppet, is controlled by the media, government, and television, her every move dictated by their unseen strings. As a charismatic world leader rises, cloaked in promises of peace, the truth behind her manipulation becomes clear: she is part of a dark orchestration guiding the world toward the rise of the Antichrist."
Cradle Of Filth Stream 'White Hellebore' Video
Cradle Of Filth Reveal 'Demagoguery' Video
