Cult of Venus Announces Live Dates With St. Vincent And Release 'Algorithm' Video

(GA) Cult of Venus announces she'll head on a European tour as main support with St. Vincent, playing shows in Italy, Austria, the UK, and Germany. Along with the tour announcement, she releases the official video of the song "Algorithm", shot by Moody Dark Room and edited by Charlie Robins.
Cult Of Venus' single "Algorithm" has already crossed 500,000 streams and seen plays and support from KCRW, 98.7 Los Angeles, SiriusXM Alt Nation, BBC Radio 1 Future artists, 6Music, FLOOD Magazine, Under The Radar, and more...
Cult Of Venus dropped her latest single "Algorithm" on February 14th via her imprint Liberty Belle Records (FUTURES/Virgin Music). All the graphics for the upcoming EP have been created with Sarah Schmitt, who designs for Julian Casablancas, The Voidz, The Strokes, Suki Waterhouse etc., and shot & filmed by Moody Darkroom.
Cult of Venus has recently completed a 28-city national tour across North America supporting CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry.
Cult of Venus live:
*Opening for St. Vincent
Mon 6.23 - Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine
Tue 6.24 - Vienna, AT @ Globe Wien
Sat 6.28 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute Birmingham
Mon 6.30 - Bournemouth, UK @ 02 Academy Bournemouth
Sat 7.5 - Berlin, GER @ Tempodrom
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
VIMIC Reuniting For Show To Honor Joey Jordison
Hot Mulligan Announce New Album With 'And A Big Loud' Video
Cult of Venus Announces Live Dates With St. Vincent And Release 'Algorithm' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce Black & Gold UK Tour
Cradle Of Filth Reveal 'Demagoguery' Video
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs
Gibson and Michael J. Fox Launch Global Search For Missing 'Back To The Future' Guitar
'Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story' Film Set For Release