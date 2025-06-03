Cult of Venus Announces Live Dates With St. Vincent And Release 'Algorithm' Video

(GA) Cult of Venus announces she'll head on a European tour as main support with St. Vincent, playing shows in Italy, Austria, the UK, and Germany. Along with the tour announcement, she releases the official video of the song "Algorithm", shot by Moody Dark Room and edited by Charlie Robins.

Cult Of Venus' single "Algorithm" has already crossed 500,000 streams and seen plays and support from KCRW, 98.7 Los Angeles, SiriusXM Alt Nation, BBC Radio 1 Future artists, 6Music, FLOOD Magazine, Under The Radar, and more...

Cult Of Venus dropped her latest single "Algorithm" on February 14th via her imprint Liberty Belle Records (FUTURES/Virgin Music). All the graphics for the upcoming EP have been created with Sarah Schmitt, who designs for Julian Casablancas, The Voidz, The Strokes, Suki Waterhouse etc., and shot & filmed by Moody Darkroom.

Cult of Venus has recently completed a 28-city national tour across North America supporting CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry.

Cult of Venus live:

*Opening for St. Vincent

Mon 6.23 - Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine

Tue 6.24 - Vienna, AT @ Globe Wien

Sat 6.28 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute Birmingham

Mon 6.30 - Bournemouth, UK @ 02 Academy Bournemouth

Sat 7.5 - Berlin, GER @ Tempodrom

