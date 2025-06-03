Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley kicked off summer concert season with his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR produced by Live Nation this weekend, filling amphitheaters wall-to-wall with fans in Austin, TX, Dallas, TX and Tulsa, OK. Bentley delivered "high-energy charm and heartfelt hits" (Loudhailer Magazine), showcasing a diverse setlist that spanned his hit-filled two-decade career, covers of country and bluegrass legends, and new music from his forthcoming album BROKEN BRANCHES.

Alongside Bentley's biggest hits including "What Was I Thinkin'," "I Hold On," and "Drunk On A Plane," fans were treated to standout performances of brand-new tracks from BROKEN BRANCHES, including the album's lead single "She Hates Me" and fan-favorite "Well Well Whiskey."

Musicianship remained front and center throughout, with Bentley joined by openers The Band Loula for a swampy spin on Del McCoury Band's "Get Down On Your Knees." Crowds stayed on their feet throughout the shows, thrilled by mashups of "Free and Easy" with Alabama's "Mountain Music" as well as "Am I the Only One" with Garth Brooks' "Baton Rouge" and Jimmy Martin's "Freeborn Man," for which Bentley was joined by Zach Top who also stuck around for "Lot a Leavin' Left to Do." In Austin on Friday (5/29), GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Randall and four-time GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Jessi Alexandra surprised the audience with a one-night-only performance of "Bad Angel."

Bentley's forthcoming 11th studio album, BROKEN BRANCHES out June 13 via MCA, features 11 songs celebrating the outliers of small-town life- and of country music. Whittling down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute, the album finds a proud broken branch embracing unruly characters wherever they're found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole. It features collaborations with John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Last week, Dierks Bentley launched the Broken Branches Fund-a multi-year initiative in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for the music industry's creative and touring professionals.

