Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley kicked off summer concert season with his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR produced by Live Nation this weekend, filling amphitheaters wall-to-wall with fans in Austin, TX, Dallas, TX and Tulsa, OK. Bentley delivered "high-energy charm and heartfelt hits" (Loudhailer Magazine), showcasing a diverse setlist that spanned his hit-filled two-decade career, covers of country and bluegrass legends, and new music from his forthcoming album BROKEN BRANCHES.
Alongside Bentley's biggest hits including "What Was I Thinkin'," "I Hold On," and "Drunk On A Plane," fans were treated to standout performances of brand-new tracks from BROKEN BRANCHES, including the album's lead single "She Hates Me" and fan-favorite "Well Well Whiskey."
Musicianship remained front and center throughout, with Bentley joined by openers The Band Loula for a swampy spin on Del McCoury Band's "Get Down On Your Knees." Crowds stayed on their feet throughout the shows, thrilled by mashups of "Free and Easy" with Alabama's "Mountain Music" as well as "Am I the Only One" with Garth Brooks' "Baton Rouge" and Jimmy Martin's "Freeborn Man," for which Bentley was joined by Zach Top who also stuck around for "Lot a Leavin' Left to Do." In Austin on Friday (5/29), GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Randall and four-time GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Jessi Alexandra surprised the audience with a one-night-only performance of "Bad Angel."
Bentley's forthcoming 11th studio album, BROKEN BRANCHES out June 13 via MCA, features 11 songs celebrating the outliers of small-town life- and of country music. Whittling down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute, the album finds a proud broken branch embracing unruly characters wherever they're found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole. It features collaborations with John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Last week, Dierks Bentley launched the Broken Branches Fund-a multi-year initiative in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for the music industry's creative and touring professionals.
Dierks Bentley Launches Broken Branches Fund
Dierks Bentley Shares 'Standing In The Sun' Video
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs
Gibson and Michael J. Fox Launch Global Search For Missing 'Back To The Future' Guitar
'Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story' Film Set For Release
Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'
A Day To Remember and Yellowcard Plot Maximum Fun Tour
Kansas Reschedule Tour Dates Due To Illness
Saved By Grace Releasing New Album This Summer
Singled Out: Terra Renae's Ignite Me