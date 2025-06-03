Dustin Lynch Making Waves With New Single 'Easy To Love'

(BBR) 10x Country Radio #1 Hitmaker Dustin Lynch proves it's "Easy To Love" his latest single as it secured the most adds at country radio this week with 78 adds via Broken Bow Records. Flipping the title of his brand-new single in an unexpected way, the MULTI-PLATINUM star is the first to admit he's stubborn, restless, and tough to pin down when it comes to matters of the heart. Listen to "Easy To Love" here.
"'Easy To Love' is the Number One Most Added! It's all gratitude from me and the family. Thank you to Country Radio for the support and to the fans who keep showing up for my music. We had a blast making this one, and it's awesome to see it hitting home with folks already. Let's go Summer 2025!" says Dustin Lynch.
Written by Lynch with Ben Johnson, Jon Robert Hall, Hunter Phelps, and Zach Crowell, the autobiographical narrative speaks to Lynch's life as he confesses that he's always been good at going alone - but is still looking for more: "I'm still thinkin' maybe one day I'll find her / They always say when you know, you know / If I know me, she'll be my next right turn / But I'll take a left just to see where it goes."
Dustin Lynch Premieres 'Easy To Love' Video
Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville 2025 Announced
Dustin Lynch And Scotty McCreery: Two For The Road Tour Tickets Go On Sale
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
VIMIC Reuniting For Show To Honor Joey Jordison
Hot Mulligan Announce New Album With 'And A Big Loud' Video
Cult of Venus Announces Live Dates With St. Vincent And Release 'Algorithm' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce Black & Gold UK Tour
Cradle Of Filth Reveal 'Demagoguery' Video
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs
Gibson and Michael J. Fox Launch Global Search For Missing 'Back To The Future' Guitar
'Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story' Film Set For Release