Dustin Lynch Making Waves With New Single 'Easy To Love'

06-03-2025
(BBR) 10x Country Radio #1 Hitmaker Dustin Lynch proves it's "Easy To Love" his latest single as it secured the most adds at country radio this week with 78 adds via Broken Bow Records. Flipping the title of his brand-new single in an unexpected way, the MULTI-PLATINUM star is the first to admit he's stubborn, restless, and tough to pin down when it comes to matters of the heart. Listen to "Easy To Love" here.

"'Easy To Love' is the Number One Most Added! It's all gratitude from me and the family. Thank you to Country Radio for the support and to the fans who keep showing up for my music. We had a blast making this one, and it's awesome to see it hitting home with folks already. Let's go Summer 2025!" says Dustin Lynch.

Written by Lynch with Ben Johnson, Jon Robert Hall, Hunter Phelps, and Zach Crowell, the autobiographical narrative speaks to Lynch's life as he confesses that he's always been good at going alone - but is still looking for more: "I'm still thinkin' maybe one day I'll find her / They always say when you know, you know / If I know me, she'll be my next right turn / But I'll take a left just to see where it goes."

