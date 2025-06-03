Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'

(BM) Evanescence and alt-rock visionary K.Flay have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration on the explosive new song, "Fight Like A Girl." (BMG). The song is featured as the first end title song in Ballerina, the hotly anticipated film set in the world of John Wick. Both the song and the film are out this Friday, June 6th.

Co-written by Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, K.Flay, Dylan Eiland, and Ballerina film composer Tyler Bates, who also produced the track, "Fight Like A Girl" follows the release of Halsey and Amy Lee's thunderous track "Hand That Feeds," the first original song recently revealed from the film in early May.

Fueled by fierce energy and defiance, "Fight Like A Girl" channels the film's themes of vengeance, resilience, and female empowerment, mirroring its adrenaline-pumping intensity and emotional depth. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves, is set to electrify audiences with its high-octane action and raw emotional stakes. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad, the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

"Tyler calling me up to create this song for Ballerina couldn't have come at a more perfect time, I know I'm not the only girl out there ready to dig my heels in and show the world what we're made of," said Amy Lee. "I really wanted this song to be a collab, and K.Flay is one of my favorite artists. It is literally a dream come true to do this together!"

"Amy sent me the demo and I was immediately so energized, so inspired," said K.Flay. "I was on tour at the time, and I wrote my verse backstage after a show, when my adrenaline was still super high. For me, the film and the song are both about how we channel our pain and how we choose to define ourselves. What separates the hero from the villain?"

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Evanescence will kick off a run of live shows later this fall, making stops on My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade tour and Louder Than Life festival before joining Metallica on their M72 World Tour. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

EVANESCENCE TOUR DATES

September 13 - - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL (with My Chemical Romance)

September 18 - - Fiserv Forum - - - Milwaukee, WI (102.9 HOG Havoc)

September 19 - - Xcel Energy Center - - Saint Paul, MN (93X Family Reunion)

September 21 - - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

November 1 - - Optus Stadium - - Burswood, AU (with Metallica)

November 5 - - Adelaide Oval - - - North Adelaide, AU (with Metallica)

November 8 - - Marvel Stadium - - Docklands, AU (with Metallica)

November 12 - - Suncorp Stadium - - Milton, AU (with Metallica)

November 15 - - Accor Stadium - - - Sydney Olympic Park, AU (with Metallica)

November 19 - - Eden Park - - - Auckland, NZ (with Metallica)

