Gibson and Michael J. Fox Launch Global Search For Missing 'Back To The Future' Guitar

(PPRG) Gibson, the iconic and leading instrument brand, has launched a global search for the world-renowned Cherry Red Gibson ES-345™ guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the 1985 hit film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, BACK TO THE FUTURE, which became the biggest film of 1985 in the U.S. and the second highest-grossing worldwide.

The stunning guitar was showcased during the beloved film's unforgettable "Enchantment Under the Sea" school dance scene, a pop culture moment that has inspired many musicians to pick up guitars for the very first time after witnessing the character of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) play the legendary song "Johnny B. Goode." During the making of the 1989 sequel to the film, the filmmakers went to look for the guitar, and it was nowhere to be found. Now, music fans worldwide have the chance to help Gibson find the most important guitar in cinema history.

Fans who have any tips as to the whereabouts of the missing original Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the film BACK TO THE FUTURE can contact Gibson via www.LostToTheFuture.com or call/text 1-855-345-1955.

Watch/share the call-to-action video for the global guitar search featuring Emmy winner Michael J. Fox and his fellow stars of BACK TO THE FUTURE, including Lea Thompson, Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd, Harry Waters Jr., GRAMMY winner and Academy Award nominee Huey Lewis, and more below:

