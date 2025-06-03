Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour

(Island Records) Gigi Perez will hit the road this fall on her "At The Beach, In Every Life" Tour. The announcement includes dates in Boston, Philly, Charlotte, Oakland, and will conclude on October 21 in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern. Presale tickets and VIP packages go live on Wednesday, June 4 at 10am local time with all tickets going on sale Friday, June 6 at 10am local time.

Upholding her commitment to mental health, Gigi has pledged $1 dollar from every ticket sold to support Backline- a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Perez will be touring in support of her unanimously praised debut album, At The Beach, In Every Life, available now via Island Records. At The Beach, In Every Life has accelerated her rapid rise. Beyond major pieces in Rolling Stone and more, The New York Times recently profiled her in an extensive feature and spotlighted the LP as "a tribute to her lost sister, and an attempt to make sense of a few rudderless years." Billboard noted the record "finds Perez navigating love, grief, and self-possession." People spoke to her and raved, "Within the album's 12 poetic tracks, Perez-who came out as a lesbian at 17- explores her relationship with sexuality, religion, and love with a Jeff Buckley-meets-Alanis Morissette-like flair." It's no wonder Holler called her a "folk-leaning prodigy," and Variety attested, "She's a versatile and powerful singer," going on to predict, "With that kind of range in songwriting and sound, it seems Gigi Perez is just getting started."

These twelve tracks traverse a living and breathing soundscape stitched together by unfaded memories and true confessions of loss, lust, heartbreak, sorrow, anxiety, joy, and, ultimately healing. Among many highlights, upbeat strumming flows through "Sugar Water" with wavy strings and swooning harmonies. Reaching for emotional clarity, she proclaims, "It's hard to ever feel intact. It's hard to never want it back." On "Normalcy," guitar comes into focus out of the haze as her high register warbles, "I guess it's been nice hearing from you."

A pulsating beat evocative of old-school industrial surges on the interlude "Survivor's Guilt." Echoes of minor chords boost her vocals during "Please Be Rude." Bringing the audience into the moment, she recalls, "I stared at you the way I do when I want something else from you." The title track, "At The Beach, In Every Life," encapsulates all of these feelings-like tucking away a message in a bottle and waiting for it to find its island. A swinging rhythm seethes, and she promises, "If my dreams come up empty and I wash up on the shore. You would find me at the beach in every life, through every door."

This passionate, poetic, and powerful body of work opens up her world; holding nothing back, she processes the aftermath of losing her beloved sister, nostalgically recalls her childhood by the beach in Florida, wrestles with faith, belief, and religion, and grows accustomed to love. She not only recorded the album in the cozy confines of her home studio in Royal Palm Beach, but she also served as its Executive Producer, helming the entire vision. Providing a sense of cohesion, real voice memos from Gigi's late sister Celene thread together the record's themes and stories.

The buzzing singer-songwriter, a New York/New Jersey native raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, made her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Sailor Song." The single made its debut on the chart in August, where it continued to climb for a total of 39 weeks and global streams have surpassed 1 billion. The song has also reached Top 5 on Spotify's US charts, Top 10 on Spotify's Global chart, and TOP 5 at AAA Radio.

In less than a year, Gigi is at the forefront of culture on her own terms. Rolling Stone touted her among "2025 Pop Acts to Watch," asserting, "Gigi Perez is on track to become a household name this year." Billboard chronicled her rise, placing her among its "10 LGBTQ+ Artists to Watch in 2025," going on to predict, "Perez is on the precipice of having an even bigger breakthrough in 2025," while BBC put it best, "And with that ability to reach people in their most vulnerable moments, it won't be long before Gigi sees her name tattooed on many more arms." In February, Gigi made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC with a stunning rendition of "Sailor Song." HOLLER. professed, "Gigi Perez's captivating performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon consolidates her position as one of the most exciting new voices in the folk-pop genre, with the sense of anticipation continuing to sky-rocket..." She also took the TODAY Show stage, leading up to the album release, to perform "Sailor Song" once again.

Impressively now averaging over 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, inciting tastemaker applause, and selling out shows, it's just the beginning for Gigi Perez.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES

6/10 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

6/12 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena*

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6/18 Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium*

6/20 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest 2025

6/21 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

6/23 Boston, MA Fenway Park*

6/24 Boston, MA Fenway Park*

7/2 Gdynia, Poland Open'er

7/4 London, UK British Summer Time w/ Noah Kahan

7/6 Finland Ruisrock Festival

7/18 St. Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club

7/20 Denver, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park*

7/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

7/25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

7/27 Fargo, ND Fargodome*

8/1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Festival

8/2 St.Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival

8/7 South Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

8/8 South Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

8/12 Portland, OR Moda Center*

8/14 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park*

9/10 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium*

9/13 Asbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival

9/16 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

9/17 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

9/19 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

9/21 St Augustine, FL Sing Out Loud Festival

9/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

9/26 Queens, NY All Things Go NYC Festival

9/27 Columbia, MD All Things Go DC Festival

9/28 Bridgeport, CT Soundside Festival

10/5 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/12 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

*Supporting Hozier

AT THE BEACH, IN EVERY LIFE TOUR

10/15 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

10/16 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/18 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

10/20 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

10/21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Related Stories

News > Gigi Perez