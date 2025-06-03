'Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story' Film Set For Release

(ABC PR) For multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers Collective Soul, seeing eye to eye, and ear to ear, is part of the secret sauce of why the band continues to both record and play together after 30-plus years. They've sold over 15 million albums worldwide--six of which have gone Gold or Platinum-and boast seven #1 singles, including "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know."

They're now giving fans an insight into that musical world with the release of their first-ever documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, which will be released July 8 via Trinity Content Partners. The trailer can be seen now on the band's official YouTube page.

Directed by Joseph Rubinstein and produced by Greg Richling and Jonathan Sheldon of Pfonetic, the film will be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray July 8 as well as on the band's official website, while fans can watch on demand (VOD) via Amazon (North America), iTunes (Worldwide), Google (U.K. and North America), Vudu (North America), Hoopla (North America), Olyn (North America), among others. It will be available for streaming later this year.

Ed Roland, Dean Roland and Will Turpin, founding members of COLLECTIVE SOUL, will be guests on TalkShop.Live on Thursday, June 12 at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET, chatting with host Steve Harkins about the documentary, where autographed copies of the Blu-ray and DVD will be available for sale.

Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story tells the band's untold history: the family component to the band, the creativity, and the wisdom that has been hard won over their illustrious career. It was filmed at Elvis' Palm Springs, CA estate in early 2023 during the recording of the band's latest album, Here To Eternity (Collective Soul is the only other music artist besides Elvis to ever record at the historical landmark). Not only does the film contain footage of the recording process, it also features archival footage throughout the band's career dating back to the band's early days. Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story is the definitive feature-length documentary about Collective Soul.

"What a ride, what a ride," exclaims singer Ed Roland. "So many things to say, so many songs to sing, and so many songs to write. To be with this band for over 30 years is such a blessing. Hopefully you see the love, the process, and the gratitude we have for our fans and where this life has placed us. Now let's enjoy life, oh and this documentary! Peace, E"

"We've never been a band that looks in the rearview mirror often, so making this documentary was a fun chance to reflect on the successes, failures, and all the moments that brought us here," explains guitarist Dean Roland. "From the beginning playing 'Shine' and those early songs in our parents' basement to still sharing the stage 30 years later with my brother and bandmates, I'm grateful for the adventure and excited for what's next."

"Filming for the documentary was a lot of good times," says bassist Will Turpin. "We had a blast in Palm Springs at Elvis' estate. And the songs reflected the vibe we had in the King's house! I'm really proud of the legacy Collective Soul has created. Watching Give Me A Word made me feel so fortunate to share this musical journey with lifelong friends."

"The story of Collective Soul is a rock and roll anomaly, a unique and weird journey that defies all expectations," says director Joseph Rubinstein. "Their music has left a lasting mark on the world. The story is tragic and beautiful, surprising and inspiring. It was a privilege to tell their story and celebrate their enduring legacy."

As producer Greg Richling continues, "Before returning to film production, I spent 20 years as a member of The Wallflowers. I always admired the songs of COLLECTIVE SOUL but never knew much about the band or their journey. This project has been a real eye-opener. The film is an incredible window into their rich history, tight brotherhood, and perseverance over the course of a 30+ year career that's still going strong."

"For Pfonetic, following up the music film Immediate Family with this Southern-fried tale of two brothers sling-shotting each other into rock stardom wasn't just a no-brainer-it hit the bullseye," declares producer Jonathan Sheldon.

"We're thrilled to bring Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story to fans worldwide," says Andy Taylor, Commercial Director of Trinity Content Partners. "This documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the band's journey, highlighting their resilience, creativity, and enduring impact on the music world. It's a compelling testament to their artistic evolution and the timeless appeal of their music. We're proud to share this remarkable piece of rock history with both longtime fans and new listeners."

Working in tandem, sharing unbridled opinions, and listening to what everyone else has to say without recrimination are all key proponents in fostering COLLECTIVE SOUL's perpetual harmony. "That's the forte of this band," Ed Roland acknowledges. We discuss things together, we figure them out together, and we make sure to get everything right. That's how we love to do it. And I say this out of confidence, and not out of ego - we're really, really good at it, too. People ask me if I have a hobby, but for me, it's just music. I mean, I don't know what else to do, because that's what I love to do. I live in the studio, but then the time comes when I go, 'Well, now I wanna go play live.' I just love the creation of music, and the process of finding out what's going to happen with it next. That defines it all for me."

Coinciding with the documentary release, COLLECTIVE SOUL's co-headlining "Summer Unity Tour" with +LIVE+ and special guest Our Lady Peace kicks off July 8 in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre. Produced by Live Nation, the trek marks Collective Soul and +LIVE+'s first tour together in 17 years, since their extended 2008 co-headline run. Special guests Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue will join on all upcoming dates.

