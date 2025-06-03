Graham Barham Hitting The Road For Oil Money Tour

(SMN) Rising Club Country entertainer Graham Barham is embarking on his headlining Oil Money Tour this fall and winter with dates across the U.S. and Canada.

Named for his viral hit, which was recently spotlighted by the New York Times as a song of the week, the 27-date trek kicks off Sept. 11 in Covington, KY. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 6) with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (June 4). Highway Home will join as support throughout the run.

Following standout opening stints for Dylan Scott, ERNEST, and more, Barham has gained attention for his fiery live show that reflects his magnetic artistry and CLUB COUNTRY swagger. The Tennessean recently named him as a must-see act at CMA Fest ahead of his performance on the Chevy Vibes Stage Friday (June 6) at 11:30.

OIL MONEY TOUR

Sept.11 // Covington, KY // Madison Live

Sept. 12 // Columbus, OH // A&R Bar

Sept. 16 // Toronto, ON // The Drake Underground

Sept. 17 // Montreal, QC // Bar Le Ritz

Sept. 19 // Boston, MA // Sonia

Sept. 21 // Albany, NY // Empire Live

Sept. 25 // Asbury Park, NJ // House of Independents

Sept. 26 // Hanover, MD // Cancun Cantina

Sept. 27 // New York, NY // Mercury Lounge

Oct. 9 // Jacksonville, FL // Jack Rabbits

Oct. 10 // Tampa, FL // Crowbar

Oct. 11 // Orlando, FL // The Social

Oct. 23 // Salt Lake City, UT // Soundwell

Oct. 24 // Denver, CO // Larimer Lounge

Oct. 30 // Los Angeles, CA // Moroccan Lounge

Nov. 1 // San Diego, CA // Voodoo Room - House of Blues

Nov. 6 // Paso Robles, CA // Cal Coast Beer

Nov. 7 // Clovis, CA // Two Ravens Brewing

Nov. 8 // Oakdale, CA // Dying Breed brewing

Nov. 12 // Charlotte, NC // Evening Muse

Nov. 13 // Knoxville, TN // Open Chord

Nov. 14 // Atlanta, GA // Smith's Olde Bar

Nov. 15 // Nashville, TN // The Basement East

Nov. 20 // Indianapolis, IN // Turntable

Nov. 21 // Chicago, IL // Carol's Pub

Nov. 22 // Milwaukee, WI // The Rave Bar

Nov. 23 // Minneapolis, MN // 7th St. Entry

