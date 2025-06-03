Graham Barham Hitting The Road For Oil Money Tour

(SMN) Rising Club Country entertainer Graham Barham is embarking on his headlining Oil Money Tour this fall and winter with dates across the U.S. and Canada.
Named for his viral hit, which was recently spotlighted by the New York Times as a song of the week, the 27-date trek kicks off Sept. 11 in Covington, KY. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 6) with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (June 4). Highway Home will join as support throughout the run.
Following standout opening stints for Dylan Scott, ERNEST, and more, Barham has gained attention for his fiery live show that reflects his magnetic artistry and CLUB COUNTRY swagger. The Tennessean recently named him as a must-see act at CMA Fest ahead of his performance on the Chevy Vibes Stage Friday (June 6) at 11:30.
OIL MONEY TOUR
Sept.11 // Covington, KY // Madison Live
Sept. 12 // Columbus, OH // A&R Bar
Sept. 16 // Toronto, ON // The Drake Underground
Sept. 17 // Montreal, QC // Bar Le Ritz
Sept. 19 // Boston, MA // Sonia
Sept. 21 // Albany, NY // Empire Live
Sept. 25 // Asbury Park, NJ // House of Independents
Sept. 26 // Hanover, MD // Cancun Cantina
Sept. 27 // New York, NY // Mercury Lounge
Oct. 9 // Jacksonville, FL // Jack Rabbits
Oct. 10 // Tampa, FL // Crowbar
Oct. 11 // Orlando, FL // The Social
Oct. 23 // Salt Lake City, UT // Soundwell
Oct. 24 // Denver, CO // Larimer Lounge
Oct. 30 // Los Angeles, CA // Moroccan Lounge
Nov. 1 // San Diego, CA // Voodoo Room - House of Blues
Nov. 6 // Paso Robles, CA // Cal Coast Beer
Nov. 7 // Clovis, CA // Two Ravens Brewing
Nov. 8 // Oakdale, CA // Dying Breed brewing
Nov. 12 // Charlotte, NC // Evening Muse
Nov. 13 // Knoxville, TN // Open Chord
Nov. 14 // Atlanta, GA // Smith's Olde Bar
Nov. 15 // Nashville, TN // The Basement East
Nov. 20 // Indianapolis, IN // Turntable
Nov. 21 // Chicago, IL // Carol's Pub
Nov. 22 // Milwaukee, WI // The Rave Bar
Nov. 23 // Minneapolis, MN // 7th St. Entry
