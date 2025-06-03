Hot Mulligan Announce New Album With 'And A Big Loud' Video

(TOC) Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan announce their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still, due out on August 22nd via Wax Bodega. Their new single and video, "And a Big Load," out today, is their first offering from the record.

"And a Big Load" is a bold, punk-infused rager that sets the tone for what listeners can expect from The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still. Fueled by angst and frustration about the positions we put ourselves in, the track is a cathartic, scream-in-your-car first offering. In classic Hot Mulligan fashion, the lyrics bluntly capture the difficulty of being painfully self-aware, as the band laments, "Nothing good can come of me, I'm useless." The accompanying music video, directed by Michael Herrick, captures the track's perfectly chaotic energy with a high-energy skate park performance.

"It's the consequences of your own actions. You could face them; you could avoid them entirely," shares co-vocalist and guitarist Chris Freeman. "Our biggest conflicts and struggles are often self inflicted. Drink too much? Hangover. What did you say last night? Apologize... or don't. You could commit suicide instead. You could commit to being sober. You could commit to drinking one million beers. At the end of the day it'll all be left for you to deal with. It's terrifying."

The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still is set to be Hot Mulligan's most cohesive album yet. In addition to bold riffs and careful sonic nuances, it's chock full of addressing fears, screaming unfiltered vulnerabilities, and finding solace in the fact that regardless of the uncertainty of the future, we exist in this moment. Despite the subject matter, Hot Mulligan strike a balance between sincerity and humor, and find the light moments of comfort, even when it feels impossible.

"'The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still' is a lyric reference," says co-vocalist Tade Sanville. "That lyric is in a song about paranoia, which is fear. With the album title, you can go the meditation route, or, the horror that you are in your body, and you have to exist. You have no choice, really. Even if you plan on killing yourself, right now you exist. And that is a terrifying thing."

