Howard Jones Launching Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour

(HGM) In celebration of the 40th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, DREAM INTO ACTION, new wave icon Howard Jones will soon embark on a global tour. The tour kicks off in the United States in September and will feature support from alternative pop favorites, Haircut 100 with SiriusXM First Wave DJ Richard Blade opening the show with his world-renowned DJ set (line-up for the United States only). The United States tour dates kick off at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Of the new tour dates, Howard Jones commented, "Thrilled to be touring with my good friends Haircut 100 and Richard Blade once again for this celebratory anniversary of DREAM INTO ACTION, the shows are gonna be rocking, can't wait to see you there". Haircut 100 frontman Nick Heyward stated, "Haircut 100 are massive Howard Jones fans and we're looking forward to touring the US with him again in September. Like us, he has the loveliest fans and we can't wait to see you all again." Richard Blade added, "I'm so excited to be going back out on tour with Howard Jones. Being on the road with him in February and having the privilege to watch his amazing performances every night was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, now it's going to be twice in a lifetime!! And to have Haircut 100 and my dear friend Nick Heyward joining us will make it an absolutely unmissable concert experience. I can't wait to see you at the shows - they're going to be great."

Howard Jones' groundbreaking 1985 album, DREAM INTO ACTION, peaked at #2 in the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. It went on to spawn global hit singles, "Things Can Only Get Better" (which experienced a resurgence after being featured on an episode of Netflix's Stranger Things) and "No One is to Blame" as well as "Life in One Day" and "Like to Get to Know You Well".

1985 was also the year Jones performed at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, alongside such legendary acts as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and Phil Collins. Earlier that same year in February, Jones performed live, keytar in hand, at the Grammy Awards from L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium with Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Thomas Dolby as part of the "Synthesizer Showdown," performing a medley of their hits.

Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with "New Song". His first two albums HUMAN'S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION were worldwide hits. HUMAN'S LIB reached #1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits "New Song," and "What Is Love?" In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: "Things Can Only Get Better," "Life In One Day," "No One Is To Blame," and "Like To Get To Know You Well."

Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has performed on NBC's top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as "Stranger Things," "Breaking Bad," "Watchmen," "The Carrie Diaries", "Superstore" and "Bumblebee". Howard Jones' most recent studio album is DIALOGUE, which was released in September, 2022. DIALOGUE is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project ENGAGE coming out in 2015 and studio album TRANSFORM out in 2019. DIALOGUE garnered serious coverage in outlets such as Spin, Stereogum and more.

Haircut 100 released PELICAN WEST in 1982 to worldwide acclaim. That cherished LP contained their trademarks "Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)," "Love Plus One" and "Fantastic Day," all UK top ten singles in the 1982-83 season. Soon they added a fourth, "Nobody's Fool," by which time, PELICAN WEST was already platinum certified in the UK, only three months after release. The album spent 11 consecutive weeks in the British top ten and twice reached No. 2. It also charted in the US, Australia and beyond, after which frontman Nick Heyward left for a distinguished solo career. Heyward's solo efforts included another top ten title, his debut solo album, NORTH OF A MIRACLE, in a collection of nine LPs in his own name to date.

Richard Blade is one of the most popular and best-known DJs in America, hosting a daily radio show on both SiriusXM 1st Wave Ch. 33 and middays on KCBS, Jack FM. In the 1980s, he was the top-rated morning drive DJ on KROQ, Los Angeles, and hosted and directed numerous TV shows and series including Video One, MV3 and VideoBeat. In 1991 he created Richard Blade's Flashback Lunch which aired daily at noon and was copied by many stations across North America. It also spawned a series of six CDs on Sony Music, Richard Blade's Flashback Favorites. He has won numerous awards, including, most recently, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Richard is the best-selling author of World In My Eyes, his autobiography, and five novels: SPQR, Birthright, Imposters, Ghosts of the Congo, and Slapton Sands, all of which made #1 on Amazon's best-seller lists. He also has two non-fiction music books, The Lockdown Interviews and The Unlocked Interviews, which feature Howard Jones. An expanded version of World In My Eyes was released late last year.



Howard Jones and Haircut 100 with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

3 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall

5 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker

6 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

7 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

8 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

10 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

12 Des Plaines, IL Rivers Casino

13 Kansas City, MO Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel

16 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

18 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

20 Del Mar, CA The Sound

22 South Jordan, UT The Ballpark at America First Square

Howard Jones 2025 international tour dates:

OCTOBER

18 Augsburg, DE Spectrum Club

19 Bremen, DE Moderne

20 Cologne, DE Gloria

21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp

23 Bochum, DE Zeche

24 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gerahrlich

25 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater

NOVEMBER

4 Cancun, MX The Sands/Royalton Splash Resort

12 Bath, UK Forum

13 Manchester, UK Bridgewater Club

15 Sheffield, UK City Hall

16 Birmingham, UK Symphony Hall

17 London, UK Palladium

19 Gateshead, UK Glasshouse

20 Glasgow, UK Royal Concert Hall

22 Leicester, UK De Monfort Hall

24 Dublin, IE The Helix

27 Haarlem, NL PHIL

28 Helsingor, DK Kulturvaerftet

29 Malmo, SE Slaghuset Teater

30 Gotenburg, SE Tradgarn

DECEMBER

2 Stockholm, SE Gota Lejon

3 Uppsala, SE UKK

Related Stories

Howard Jones Returning to His Roots With PIANO COMPOSED

ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg

Killswitch Engage Reunited With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival (2024 In Review)

Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot

News > Howard Jones