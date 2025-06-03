Jake Minch Plots North American Headline Tour

(Mercury Records) Jake Minch confirms his North American headline tour today. Kicking off in August, the dates include stops at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge, Chicago's Schubas Tavern, Toronto's Velvet Underground and more.
Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 4 at 10 A.M. local time with tickets on sale to the public starting Friday, June 6 at 10 A.M. local time. The tour will see Jake performing songs from his highly anticipated debut album, George, set for release on July 11 via 2for2 projects/Mercury Records.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Jake Minch burst onto the scene in 2023 with his hit single "handgun" racking up 1.3 million views on the song's initial teaser and earning support from the likes of Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine, Zach Bryan, Gracie Abrams, Fletcher and many more. Over the last few years, the 2for2 projects/Mercury Records artist has garnered a dedicated fanbase through his deeply personal lyrics on love, growing up and grief. Jake has toured the world over, sharing stages with the likes of The Head And The Heart, Jeremy Zucker, Ben Abraham, Holly Humberstone, Grace Enger and Sadie Jean.
Recorded and produced between Los Angeles and Connecticut by Minch and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius) with contribution from Mason Stoops (Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model), George finds the 22-year-old storyteller exploring grief, guilt and identity through the complexities in his personal relationships. Titled after Jake's birth name, George captures the angst and discomfort of growing up and leaving home with a disarming vulnerability that traces the album's 12 tracks.
August 3-Constellation Room-Santa Ana, CA
August 4-Moroccan Lounge-Los Angeles, CA
August 5-Cafe Du Nord-San Francisco, CA
August 7-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA
August 9-Polaris Hall-Portland, OR
August 12-Lost Lake-Denver, CO
August 15-7th St Entry-Minneapolis, MN
August 18-Schubas Tavern-Chicago, IL
August 19-Cannery Hall-Nashville, TN
August 20-Vinyl-Atlanta, GA
August 22-Songbyrd-Washington, D.C.
August 23-The Lounge at World Cafe-Philadelphia, PA
August 25-Velvet Underground-Toronto, ON
August 27-The Middle East - Sonia-Cambridge, MA
August 28-Baby's All Right-Brooklyn, NY
